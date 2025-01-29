ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a mid-week Big Ten clash as Ohio State faces Penn State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Penn State prediction and pick.

Ohio State comes into the game at 12-8 on the year and is currently in tenth place in the Big Ten. They opened the year strong, winning five of their first six, including an upset of Texas. Still, they would lose three of their next four. Since then, they have gone 6-4, but Ohio State has upset Purdue and Kentucky on the way. Last time out, they faced Iowa. After a tight first half, with Ohio State leading by just four, Ohio State would score 52 points in the second half to win the game 82-65.

Meanwhile, Penn State is 13-8 on the year, but currently in 15th place in the Big Ten. They also opened the year strong, starting the season 12-2, with the only losses being to Clemson and Rutgers. Penn State also upset Purdue in that stretch. Still, they have only been 1-6 since then, with the only win being avenging their earlier loss to Rutgers. In their last game, they faced Michigan. The game was tied at the end of the first half, and Penn State would have the lead with 56 seconds left in the game. Still, Michigan would hit a three, and add two free throws to win the game 76-72.

Here are the Ohio State-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Penn State Odds

Ohio State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Penn State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is ranked 29th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 42nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season. Ohio State has been solid on offense. They are 43rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 35th in effective field goal percentage. They also shoot well from three, sitting 35th in the nation in three-point shooting percentage.

Bruce Thorton has led the way for Ohio State this year. He leads the team in both scoring and assists on the season. He comes into the game with with 17 points per game while adding 4.3 assists per game. Thorton also has 3.4 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by John Mobley Jr. Mobley is scoring 12.3 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Finally, Micha Parrish has 11.5 points per game, while he adds 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

Devin Royal leads the way in the front court. He comes into the game with 13.8 points per game while leading the team with 7.3 rebounds per game. Royal also adds 1.3 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined in the front court by Aaron Bradshaw. Bradshaw is scoring 7.2 points per game, with three rebounds per game this year.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State is ranked 44th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 62nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this season. Penn State is 12th in the nation in points per game but sits 43rd in effective field goal percentage. They have also finished games strong this year, sitting third in the nation in second-half points this season.

Ace Baldwin leads the way for Penn State. He comes into the game with 14.3 points per game, the most on the team. He also leads the team with 7.9 assists per game while having 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Baldwin is joined in the backcourt by Nick Kern Jr. Kern comes into the game with 13 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He also has 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Yanic Konan Niderhauser leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds with 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 12.3 points and 2.1 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Zach Hicks. Hicks comes in with 11.7 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Final Ohio State-Penn State Prediction & Pick

While Penn State does score more than Ohio State, much of that has to do with tempo. Penn State is scoring 83.2 points per game, but taking 60.1 field goal attempts per game to get there. Ohio State scored just 79.9 points per game, but takes just 58.3 field goal attempts to get there. Further, Ohio State is more efficient on defense. They are 52nd in opponent shooting efficiency while Penn State is 153rd. This should be a tight game, but take the Ohio State defense to lead them to a victory.

Final Ohio State-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State ML (+118)