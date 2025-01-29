ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas State Wildcats are outside the candy store looking in. They have been locked outside the group of teams in the Big 12 Conference which has a realistic shot at making the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This season has gone wrong for both the Cowboys and Wildcats. The sense of disappointment is acute in both Stillwater and Manhattan, but if having to compare these two struggling teams, Kansas State is the far bigger disappointment.

The Wildcats made substantial investments in the transfer portal in the offseason, featuring former Illinois star Coleman Hawkins. The portal acquisitions have not worked out. The roster has not come together. Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang, who guided KSU to the Elite Eight in 2023, has not been able to come anywhere close to replicating that level of success. There is a definite feeling of unsettledness and discomfort within the Kansas State program. This season has fallen far short of expectations, and KSU is widely acknowledged as one of the five most disappointing teams in national college basketball this year.

Kansas State is not quitting on its season, however. The Wildcats played their best game of 2025 this past weekend in an authoritative double-digit win over a good West Virginia side. Kansas State had failed to score more than 62 points in three of its previous four games. The offense was able to post 73 points against WVU, all while the defense was locked in, hounding the Mountaineers from start to finish and limiting them to 60 points. A lot of KSU fans had to watch that game and ask themselves, “Where has this been all season long?” Maybe Kansas State can at least begin to play winning basketball and make itself a threat when the Big 12 Tournament comes around in March.

Oklahoma State is, like Kansas State, 2-6 in eight Big 12 games. The Cowboys' most recent Big 12 win was over basement-dwelling Colorado, so the Pokes really haven't done much of anything in Big 12 play.

How miserable is this season for OSU? The Pokes allowed 83 or more points three times in a four-game stretch. Then, this past weekend, they allowed only 64 points to Texas Tech in a really good defensive performance. The problem? Oklahoma State scored just 54 and still lost decisively. It has been that kind of a season for the Cowboys.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is an 8-11 team. Ignore the win over West Virginia. This KSU team usually plays below-average basketball, and if we see the Kansas State team which has taken the court in most games this season, OSU should at least stay close and could possibly win. Keep in mind that OSU beat KSU earlier this season, too. The Cowboys know how to play the Wildcats head to head.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State was awful in its first matchup with Oklahoma State. That won't recur. This time, KSU will play well, and it has momentum from the win over West Virginia. This game is at home. It lines up well for K-State.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Kansas State, but we aren't trusting the mediocre Wildcats. Pass on this one.

