It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Utah prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma State-Utah.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter this game coming off a 13-point win over a very disappointing Kansas State squad. Could this be the jump-start the Cowboys needed this season? OSU started Big 12 play 0-2, which meant the Pokes had to find a way to dig out of trouble and move toward .500 in conference play. That Kansas State win was a good start, but now comes a significant challenge: Can the Pokes stack some wins together and build real momentum?

This game against Utah gives OSU a real chance to pick up steam.

Utah is 0-3 in the Big 12. That's bad enough. What's far worse is that the Utes have been clocked three times in conference play. Against Baylor, Texas Tech, and Iowa State, the Utes have lost by 23 or more points. They haven't scored more than 65 points in any of those three games, and they haven't allowed fewer than 81 points in any of those three games. They have been comprehensive beatdowns. The Utes, under coach Craig Smith, are stalling out as a team this season and as a program on a broader level. Smith did a great job at Utah State and came to Utah as a man who was highly regarded in the coaching profession. This hire seemed to be one of the better ones in the Western United States at the time it was made, but Smith has simply been unable to find the right buttons and get the right players to return Utah basketball to prominence.

Utah made the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament in 1998. The Utes were an annual NCAA Tournament team at the time and a Sweet 16 program in more years than not. This program used to be well above average. Now it is clearly below average and doesn't have anything to point to as part of a good sales pitch for recruits and transfer portal prospects. Utah has to find some wins in the Big 12 season and give something it can show to players interested in joining the program.

For Oklahoma State, this is a great chance to pick up a conference road win, maybe the best chance the Pokes will have all season. For Utah, it's a must-win game, an occasion in which the Utes have to stop the bleeding in Big 12 action.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The results speak for themselves with Utah. Three losses by 23 or more points give the Utes no credibility whatsoever. From a betting standpoint or a basketball standpoint, why would anyone trust the Utes right now or give them the benefit of the doubt?

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Utes are absolutely desperate for a win, and they are at home. Oklahoma State is 1-2 in the Big 12 and is a genuinely beatable opponent for Utah and other not-that-great Big 12 teams. If Utah does win, this is a natural spot for the Utes to do it.

Final Oklahoma State-Utah Prediction & Pick

We always say: Don't trust a bad team to win you money. That applies here. Pass.

Final Oklahoma State-Utah Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +6.5