It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Missouri prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-Missouri.

The Missouri Tigers have been one of the best stories in college basketball this season. Last year, the Tigers struggled, but coach Dennis Gates has been able to get his program back on track. Missouri has had to compete against a loaded SEC and has scored its share of high-end wins, most notably a road win at a Florida team which just defeated Auburn and is in contention for a No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. Even when Missouri does lose — as was the case on Saturday against Texas A&M — the Tigers make themselves tough to defeat. They respond well when pushed and tested. They make the game hard for the opponent. Teams in the SEC know that even if they do defeat Mizzou, they will have to endure a big-league battle. The Tigers are still in the top five of the SEC standings and are going to get a high seed at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The program has been through some rocky times, but right now, Mizzou is where it should be.

The same cannot be said for Mizzou's opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners. A team which did not lose a nonconference game has been shredded by the SEC. Coach Porter Moser has to find a way to get his team to be more imposing, more difficult to play against. Oklahoma is basically a team which wants to be what Missouri already is. OU would want to be in Missouri's position, but there's little indication OU will develop the tenacity and competitive ruggedness Mizzou has been able to cultivate so far this season.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Missouri

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma needs this game more than Missouri does. The Sooners are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. They have to be able to bag a few wins against good SEC opponents to solidify their March Madness position. Missouri is safely in the NCAA Tournament and isn't dealing with daily bubble pressure. The Tigers don't have quite the same incentive to survive. Oklahoma's desperation will be a defining aspect of this game, in which the Sooners have a very good chance to cover the number.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are coming off that Saturday home loss to Texas A&M. That is going to make them more motivated and determined, and that's bad news for Oklahoma. The Sooners needed Missouri to be fat and happy entering this game, but that meant Mizzou needed to beat A&M and come into Wednesday's game overconfident versus OU. That scenario did not come to pass. Missouri is going to attack Oklahoma from the start of the game, and given what we saw from OU against Tennessee, in which the Sooners were dump-trucked from the start, it's unlikely that Oklahoma is going to withstand 40 sustained minutes of Missouri intensity and effort.

Final Oklahoma-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma has been consistently bad against good SEC teams on the road. The Sooners have not proved they can keep a game close against a high-end SEC opponent. Missouri, coming off a loss, is likely to play with great energy and even a little anger. This all lines up for Missouri. Take the Tigers.

Final Oklahoma-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -8.5