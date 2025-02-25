ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The number one team in the nation takes to the court as Ole Miss faces Auburn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-Auburn prediction and pick.

Ole Miss comes into the game at 19-8, while also going 8-6 in conference play, placing them in seventh in the SEC. They opened the year 15-2, including an Ole Miss win over Alabama. Ole Miss would then lose four of the next five before winning three straight. Since then, they have lost two straight. Last time out they faced Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt would have an eight-point lead at the end of the first half. Ole Miss would come back and take the lead, but still, Vanderbilt would take the 77-72 victory.

Meanwhile, Auburn is 25-2 on the year, and 13-1 in conference play, sitting in first in the SEC. They opened the year 7-0 before losing to Duke. Auburn would then win 14 straight before a loss to Florida. Since then, they have won four straight games. Last time out, Auburn faced Georgia. Auburn would lead at the end of the first half, leading by five points. Auburn would dominate the second half, and go on to win the game 82-70.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss comes in ranked 23rd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 63rd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 120th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Ole Miss is fifth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while sitting 70th in three-pointers made per game this year.

Sean Pedulloa leads the way in both scoring and assists per game this year. He comes in with 14.8 points per game while adding 3.8 assists, and two steals. Further, he has 3.5 rebounds per game this year. Matthew Murrell has also been solid this year. He is scoring 11 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, two assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Finally, Jaylen Murray comes in with 10.9 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game while adding 10.3 points and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaemyn Brakefield. Brakefield comes into the game with 10.8 points per game, while also adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn comes in ranked second in KenPom's rankings this year. They are first in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is ranked fifth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 39th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Auburn is third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Further, they are 59th in the nation in three-point shooting this year.

Johni Broome leads the way for Auburn this year. He comes into the game leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks this year. Broome has 18.6 points per game this year, with 11.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson comes in with 10.3 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way in the backcourt. He comes in with 12.4 points per game this year while adding 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined by Tahaad Pettiford is scoring 11 points per game while adding 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Final Ole Miss-Auburn Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been solid on offense this year, Auburn has the better defense this year. They are 65th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 23rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 75th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 94th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Auburn will dominate the rebounding battle in this one. They are 22nd in offensive rebounding percentage and 109th in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 317th in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 188th in defensive rebounding percentage. Both teams are in the top five in turnovers, so extra possessions via rebounds will make a huge difference. Take Auburn in this one.

