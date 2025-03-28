ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been red-hot coming into this matchup. The Pacers are playing well, but this game will be a giant test for both teams in Oklahoma City. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Pacers are 43-30 and have won six of the last seven games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers' depth is outstanding, so this offense is one of the best in the NBA. This would be a giant win for the Pacers if they can outscore the Thunder on the road with their high-powered offense.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season has carried the Thunder. Jalen Williams is also back, and with Chet Holmgren, the Thunder has a fantastic core of talent. The Thunder is in contention for the best team in the NBA, has a 61-12 record, and has won eight straight. They have a loaded roster and have the pieces to keep winning against the Pacers and their fantastic offense.

Here are the Pacers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Thunder Odds

Indiana Pacers: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +320

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -405

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Thunder

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been one of the most reliable units in the NBA this season. They are seventh in scoring, at 117.2 points per game, third in field-goal percentage, 49.1%, and seventh in three-point percentage, 37.3%.

Seven different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.9 points per game. Haliburton is up next in scoring with 18.6 points per game. He is also the engine that makes the entire offense go, as the assists leader with 9.2 per game, which is also tied for third in the NBA.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have also provided some good depth for the Pacers, helping to create an offense that is flush with balance and has many different scoring options. They need all the help they can get on offense against this defense.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have struggled on defense this year, and their offense has had to do most of the heavy lifting. They are 18th in scoring defense, allowing 115.2 points per game; 26th in field-goal defense, at 47.5%; and 11th in three-point defense, at 35.5%.

Myles Turner and Siakam have been a solid frontcourt duo down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 6.9 per game, and Turner is the blocks leader with 1.9 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players average at least one steal, and Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers on their roster, but this defense has had lapses and too many different issues for consistency. This is a bad matchup against the Thunder because they have just as many weapons on offense, if not more than the Pacers.

The Thunder's offense has been one of the most consistent in the NBA this season. They are fourth in scoring at 119.9 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.1%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 37.3%.

Five different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star and the engine that drives this offense. The MVP favorite, he averages 32.9 points per game and leads the team in assists at 6.3 per game this season. Williams is back, averaging 21.3 points per game, while Holmgren is averaging 14.8 points per game.

The Thunder has so much balance and is very efficient on offense. They should have their way against the Pacers' defense. The Thunder is too good and should score easily on this court side.

The Thunder's defense has been outstanding this year and is probably the best in the entire NBA. They are second in scoring defense at 106.9 points per game, first in field goal defense at 43.5%, and first in three-point defense at 34.1%.

The frontcourt has been tremendous and a significant strength for the Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein is the leading rebounder with 11.1 per game, but Holmgren is right behind him with 8.4 per game. Holmgren is also the block leader, averaging 2.3 per game, and is one of the best in the entire NBA. The on-ball defense has also been great for Oklahoma City, with five different defenders averaging at least one steal, and Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.8 per game.

This defense has been great, and they can shut down any offense in the NBA. They should do enough to slow down the Pacers, but it's difficult for them to play as well as they have been on offense.

Final Pacers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Pacers have the offense to keep up with the Thunder, but they can't compete with this defense. Oklahoma City's defense is the difference-maker. The Thunder win and cover at home to extend their winning streak to nine straight.

Final Pacers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5 (-112)