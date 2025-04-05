ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the San Diego Padres look to continue their hot start to the season when they take on the Chicago Cubs in their series finale on Sunday.. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Cubs prediction and pick.

Padres-Cubs Projected Starters

Kyle Hart vs. Ben Brown

Kyle Hart – (1-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Kyle Hart earned the win over Cleveland on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings.

2024 Road Splits: This will be his first road game of the season.

Ben Brown – (1-1) with a 5.87 ERA and a 1.96 WHIP

Last Start: Ben Brown allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.

2024 Home Splits: Took his first loss of the season at Wrigley Field, where he gave up 4 hits, 2 earned runs while striking out five in 2.2 innings pitched.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Cubs Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +120

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Padres vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are poised to take down the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, led by Kyle Hart on the mound. Hart comes into his second appearance of 2025 after giving up two earned runs on five hits in a win against the Cleveland Guardians his last time out. His experience and ability to command the strike zone make him a reliable option against a Cubs lineup that has struggled with consistency. The Padres boast a deep offensive lineup, featuring power hitters and speed on the base paths, which could exploit gaps in Ben Brown's pitching. Brown, though talented, has shown vulnerability in high-pressure situations, and the Padres' aggressive approach at the plate could force him into mistakes early in the game.

Additionally, the Padres have a strong defensive unit that complements their pitching staff effectively. Their ability to turn double plays and limit extra-base hits will be crucial in neutralizing the Cubs' offensive threats. On the other hand, Chicago's bullpen has been inconsistent, which could prove costly if Brown doesn't deliver a deep outing. With Hart’s steady presence and the Padres’ balanced roster, expect San Diego to emerge victorious in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Brown and the Chicago Cubs are well-positioned to secure a victory over Kyle Hart and the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Brown, a rising star in the Cubs' rotation, has consistently demonstrated his ability to dominate opposing lineups with his electric fastball and sharp breaking pitches. His command of the strike zone and ability to induce weak contact make him a challenging matchup for a Padres offense that has shown vulnerability against high-velocity arms. If Brown can establish his rhythm early, he has the tools to neutralize San Diego’s top hitters and keep them off balance throughout the game.

The Cubs also have an edge in exploiting the Padres' defensive weaknesses, particularly at catcher and infield depth. San Diego’s catching situation has been a glaring issue in 2025, with inconsistent defensive performances behind the plate. This could allow the Cubs to capitalize on stolen base opportunities or take extra bases on errant throws. Additionally, Chicago’s lineup is built to grind out at-bats and force mistakes, which could expose Kyle Hart’s tendency to struggle when pitching under pressure. With Brown anchoring the pitching staff and the Cubs’ offense primed to exploit San Diego’s defensive lapses, Chicago looks set to emerge victorious in this critical matchup.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres promises to be an intriguing battle, with Ben Brown taking the mound for the Cubs and Kyle Hart pitching for the Padres. Brown has been a bright spot in Chicago’s rotation, showcasing impressive command and a knack for generating swings and misses with his fastball-slider combination. Against a Padres lineup that has struggled to string together consistent offensive production, Brown is well-positioned to deliver a strong outing. If he can keep hitters like Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado off balance, the Cubs will have a significant advantage.

On the other side, Kyle Hart faces a tough challenge against a disciplined Cubs lineup that excels at working counts and capitalizing on mistakes. Chicago’s hitters, led by Kyle Ticker and Ian Happ, have been particularly effective at manufacturing runs through timely hitting and aggressive baserunning. With Brown’s dominance on the mound and the Cubs’ ability to exploit San Diego’s defensive vulnerabilities, Chicago is favored to come out on top in this key matchup.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs (-142), Over 7.5 (-110)