The Florida Panthers will face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at the Capital One Arena. It could be a playoff preview as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Panthers-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Capitals lead the head-to-head series 71-58-7. However, the Panthers have gone 8-1-1 over their past 10 games, including 4-1 in the past five games at Capital One Arena. The Capitals have won both games handily this season, including a 6-3 win on February 4, 2025, at the Capital One Arena.

Here are the Panthers-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Capitals Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -110

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Panthers vs Capitals

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Scripps and Monumental Sports

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Matthew Tkachuk is still out and will be out until the playoffs begin. However, the Panthers have trudged on, going 3-2 in the five games since his injury. Despite that, the Panthers have made some moves, including acquiring Brad Marchand at the trade deadline. But he has not played as he recovers from an upper-body injury. Imagine what this team will look like when Tkachuk and Marchand are ready.

Even without Tkachuk and Marchand, the Cats have two top lines that most teams would dream of. Aleksander “Sasha” Barkov centers the first line with Carter Verhaeghe on his left and Sam Reinhart on his right. Meanwhile, Sam Bennett centers the second line with Mackie Samokevich and Evan Rodrigues.

Reinhart leads the team with 33 goals and 4o assists, including 10 powerplay conversions. Likewise, Barkov has netted 19 goals and 44 assists, including nine powerplay markers. Verhaeghe has been solid with 17 goals and 29 assists, including five powerplay tallies. Also, Bennett has added 22 goals and 23 assists, including six powerplay snipes.

Sergei Bobrovsky just joined an elite goalie club and remains the heart and soul of this team. So far, he is 29-15-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. Bobrovsky plays behind a defense that is ninth in goals against and 10th on the penalty kill. Also, he just had a 25-save shutout against the Blue Jackets. But he has struggled against the Capitals, going 3-2 with a .879 save percentage and three goals allowed per game. That has to change if they want to increase their chances of winning this game.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can get consistent offensive production from the top two lines, with Reinhart putting a puck into the back of the net. Then, they need a strong defensive performance and for Bobrovsky to be sharp.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Alexander Ovechkin scored career-goal 888 in a victory that officially clinched a playoff spot for the Capitals. Now, the goal (pun intended) is to score more and catapult the Caps into the playoffs with all the momentum in the world. While Ovechkin has been great, the reason for the resurgence in Washington, D.C., has more to do with the youth movement. Specifically, the great drafting, as well as career seasons by certain players, have put them into this spot.

Dylan Strome leads the Capitals in scoring with 22 goals and 45 assists. Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas has continued to excel with 29 goals and 33 assists. Pierre-Luc Dubois is having a career year with 18 goals and 42 assists. Then, there is Ovechkin. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Ovechkin has 35 goals and 22 assists. He needs just six goals to tie Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record, and with 13 games left in the season, it is certainly possible.

Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have shared the net this season. So far, Thompson is 30-4-5 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917, while Lindgren is 16-11-3 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can get some production from their youth and Ovechkin. Then, they need another good performance from their defense and goaltending.

Final Panthers-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are 33-36 against the spread, while the Capitals are 41-28 against the spread. Moreover, the Cats are 16-19 against the spread on the road, while the Caps are 20-16 against the spread at home. The Panthers are 32-37 against the over/under, while the Capitals are 30-34-5 against the over/under.

The Capitals dominated the Panthers last time despite losing the faceoff and going 0 for 3 on the powerplay. Instead, they focused on capitalizing on the rush and not letting the Panthers get good-angle shots. I can see them doing that again as they continue their dominance over a powerplay but shorthanded team.

Final Panthers-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+210)