It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-Michigan prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Penn State-Michigan.

The Michigan Wolverines pulled a total clunker on Friday night against the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan got blasted in a game which was never particularly close. Michigan will look like a juggernaut at times but can then become a very sloppy and disjointed team. There is a Grand Canyon-size gulf between Michigan at its best and Michigan at its worst. Other teams are fairly consistent and never become overwhelmingly great or shockingly awful. Michigan has a much larger degree of variance than most teams in college basketball, and Illinois — one of its competitors in the Big Ten — is much the same way. It will be fascinating to see if first-year head coach Dusty May can get this Michigan team to find a steadier way of playing, so that the floor remains higher even if the ceiling is slightly lower. No one doubts that Michigan has the capability to get hot and become very dangerous, but no one also doubts the capacity of Michigan to completely implode and play well below its potential.

Penn State is going through a very frustrating period. The Nittany Lions lost a squeaker to Iowa a few days ago. Earlier in January, they fell to Michigan State by only five points. They lost to Oregon by one point in a game they led by five with a few minutes remaining. PSU is trapped in a vicious cycle in which it continues to compete hard and have a chance to win games late, but it continues to fall short and not make the final three or four plays which separate victory from defeat. The Nittany Lions are putting in the work and the effort, but their execution is just not sharp enough when it really counts. All Penn State can do is redouble its efforts and focus very calmly on performing the right tasks in a game's most defining moments.

Here are the Penn State-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Michigan Odds

Penn State: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +330

Michigan: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs Michigan

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nittany Lions are competing with vigor and passion. They haven't won most of the time over the past two weeks, but they are consistently right there with a chance to win. If Penn State keeps the game close, it should cover the spread. PSU has been doing a good job of keeping games close of late, a reminder that winning on the scoreboard and winning a spread bet are often two different things.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolverines just played their worst game of 2025 against Purdue. You can bet that Dusty May will have this team ready to go. Michigan will jump out to an early 10-point lead and do enough to cover the spread. Michigan's lows are annoying if not infuriating, but the lows are generally followed by highs. Michigan falls down plenty of times, but it usually doesn't stay down for long.

Final Penn State-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Penn State, but Michigan could easily win this game big. Pass.

Final Penn State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Penn State +8.5