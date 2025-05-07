ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Sanchez and Baz face off in Game 2 in Tampa Bay! The Phillies are playing better than the Rays, but both teams need to play more consistently. They have not played in Game 1 yet. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Rays prediction and pick.

Phillies-Rays Projected Starters

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Shane Baz

Christopher Sanchez (3-1) with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 3.24 ERA

Shane Baz (3-1) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed seven runs on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout through 5.2 innings.

Home Splits: (2-1) 4.82 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Rays Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -130

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies were a great team last season, finishing with a 95-67 record. They have been solid this season, with the Phillies having a 19-15 record and a 3-2 record in their last five games. The offense was a top-five unit the previous season, and this year has started as a top-10 unit once again. After having a great year last season, the pitching has been near the middle of the pack and not as impressive. On offense, there are sluggers on the team. Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto make up a loaded offense. The pitching of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez (out with an injury), Taijuan Walker (back from injury), and Jesus Luzardo also makes up an excellent pitching staff for the Phillies. The Phillies have the talent for a great year, but this pitching needs to improve for a special season.

The Phillies are starting Sanchez on the mound, with a 3-1 record, a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.34 WHIP. He has allowed 13 runs on 31 hits with 11 walks and 39 strikeouts across 31.1 innings in his six starts. His K/BB ratio is also at 3.5 in those starts. The Phillies are also 5-1 in his six starts this season. Sanchez is playing great baseball and is in line for a massive game against the Rays, despite how well Tampa Bay has played in spurts behind the plate.

The Phillies' offense was one of the best in the MLB last season, and they have still been great this year. They have a .255 batting average this season after finishing with a .257 average last season. Turner and Schwarber are the biggest standouts on this loaded offense this season. Schwarber leads in home runs with 11, RBI with 26, and OBP at .397. Then, Turner leads in batting average with .297, and in total hits with 38. This offense has so much talent and depth this season, and should cause issues for Baz, despite how well he has been playing in his own right for the Rays. The Phillies have too many weapons.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays were extremely inconsistent and mediocre last season, with an 80-82 record. So far this season, they have a 16-18 record and have won two straight coming into this season. The Rays' offense struggled last season, but they have started this year strong in comparison, jumping to the middle of the average. The pitching has also stayed steady after finishing in the top 10 last season. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Jonny DeLuca, Jake Mangum, Taylor Walls, Jonathan Aranda, and Kameron Misner. On the mound, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen have been the best aces for the Rays. The Rays have much to like this season and the talent to make some noise, but consistency is key, and that consistency can start in this game.

The Rays are starting Baz on the mound. He has a 3-1 record, a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.17 WHIP. He has allowed 15 runs on 29 hits with 12 walks and 37 strikeouts through 35 innings across six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.1 in those games. Baz has been a solid pitcher for the Rays, and they have a 4-2 record when he starts. He will face this difficult matchup against one of the best offenses in the MLB, the Phillies. It's not a good matchup despite how well he has played at times this season.

The offense for the Rays has been solid to start the year. They are 15th in team batting average at .245 after finishing with a .230 last season. Lowe, Caminero, Diaz, and Aranda are the best players on this balanced offense. Aranda leads the team in batting average at .316 and OBP at .414. Then, Caminero leads in home runs with six, Lowe in RBI with 17, and Diaz in total hits with 35. This offense is solid, but a matchup against Sanchez is difficult and could mean they are in for a long game due to how well he is playing.

Final Phillies-Rays Prediction & Pick

I like the Rays to keep this close. However, the Phillies are the better team and will still win outright because Sanchez is slightly better and they have the better offense.

Final Phillies-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-140)