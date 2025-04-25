ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Pirates-Dodgers Projected Starters

Paul Skenes vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Paul Skenes (2-2) with a 2.87 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 31.1 innings pitched, 4 walks, 30 strikeouts, .186 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: Loss, 7.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 1-0, 1.46 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 12.1 innings pitched, 2 walks, 13 strikeouts, .143 oBA

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1) with a 0.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 29.0 innings pitched 7 walks, 38 strikeouts, .178 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 7.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 0 runs, o walks, 10 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 1-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 19 strikeouts, .179 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +180

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Paul Skenes is on the mound, and he gives the Pirates their best chance to win. He is a front runner to win the National League Cy Young, despite being on a below average team. He has not struck out as many batters this season, but he is still limiting the hits, and not walking many batters. Opponents make weak contact off Skenes, and he keeps the ball on the ground. That is going to be very important against the Dodgers. If the LSU product can have another good game, the Pirates will have a chance to win.

In their last 11 games, the Dodgers have the 10th-lowest batting average. Additionally, Los Angeles is scoring the ninth-fewest runs in that span. That is something Skenes will have no problem taking advantage of. The Dodgers are not hitting the ball well, and it does not help that Skenes is such an elite arm on the mound. If the flamethrowing righty can keep pitching the way he has, the Pirates will be able to keep this game within striking distance.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the answer here. He is the only player that needs to be mentioned. His ERA and WHIP are both under 1.00, and he is not walking many batters. In fact, in the month of April, the right-hander has thrown 19.0 innings, allowed just 10 hits, struck out 24, and walked only four. He needs to continue this hot streak, but that should not be an issue. If he keeps pitching well, the Dodgers are going to dominate this game at home.

Pittsburgh is not a good offensive team. On the season, the Pirates are in the bottom-10 in batting average and runs scored. The team has not been able to put together multiple hits. As a result, the Pirates have not been able to score a lot of runs. Los Angeles has their ace on the mound Friday night, and he is going to mow down this Pittsburgh lineup. If the Pirates continue to hit poorly, they will lose this game, and many games moving forward.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is an early contender for pitching matchup of the year. Both pitchers have Cy Young potential, so expect a lower score. As for a winner, I am going to take the better team. That is where the Dodgers step in. I will take the Dodgers to win straight up.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-215)