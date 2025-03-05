ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons continue their road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pistons-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Clippers Odds

Detroit Pistons: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Los Angeles Clippers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are playing some of their best basketball right now. They have won nine of their last 10 games, including their last two. In those 10 games, the Pistons have scored 123.6 points per game. Additionally, they are shooting 51.6 percent from the floor, and 37.0 percent from three-point range. Detroit has also shot 24.4 free throws per game, which would put them at the top of the NBA if that was they averaged that throughout the entire season. With the way the Pistons are playing, they should be able to cover the spread Wednesday night.

The Pistons have beaten the Clippers once already this season. They allowed just 97 points in the win, and they held the Clippers to 40.2 percent shooting. Along with that, the Pistons allowed just 11 threes, and the Clippers made only 12 free throws. Detroit's defense was as good as it has been all season in the game, and they have to make sure that happens again. When the Pistons allow less than 110 points this season, they are 20-4. If Detroit has another good offensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the fourth-fewest points in the NBA, so they do a good job on defense. In their first matchup with the Pistons, the Clippers allowed just 106 points. That is normally a good enough defensive day to win, but they were outplayed defensively. During this season, when the Clippers have allowed less than 110 points, they are 23-8. If they can play well on defense, and hold the Pistons under 110 points, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Los Angeles is coming off a very tough loss against the the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers were up by 19 points headed into the fourth quarter, but ended up losing by two points. Besides the fourth quarter of the game, the Clippers actually played good basketball. They shot over 50 percent from the field, they took 27 free throws, finished with 29 assists as a team, and they turned the ball over just six times. That type of play is usually good enough to win games in the NBA. If they can avoid a meltdown, but have a similar game Wednesday night, the Clippers will have a great chance to beat the Pistons at home.

Final Pistons-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty even game. However, Los Angeles just had to play in a very tough game Tuesday night, and it was on the road. That means the Clippers had a late night, then they had to hop on a jet home. Detroit has had the opportunity to chill out for the last day. I will take the Pistons to win straight up.

Final Pistons-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Pistons ML (-146)