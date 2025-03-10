ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our ACC Tournament odds series with a Pitt-Notre Dame prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pitt-Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are winding down their season. This could be their last game if they lose. Notre Dame has struggled in an Atlantic Coast Conference which, collectively, has had a really bad season. Only Duke, Clemson, and Louisville are clear-cut NCAA Tournament teams entering this week's ACC Tournament. That means 15 of 18 ACC men's basketball programs are not going to make the NCAA tourney unless one steps up and wins the automatic bid at this event. Notre Dame has a lot of questions to ask at the end of Year 2 under coach Micah Shrewsberry, who has had a rough ride in South Bend.

No one thinks Pitt or Notre Dame will win five games in five days to make the NCAA Tournament. Then again, no one expected North Carolina State to win five games last year and get to the Big Dance. NC State's example one year ago will give Notre Dame and Pitt hope that something magical can happen. Let's see if these two deflated teams can revive themselves in a neutral-court setting.

Here are the Pitt-Notre Dame ACC Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

ACC Tournament Odds: Pitt-Notre Dame Odds

Pitt: -3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -172

Notre Dame: +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch Pitt vs Notre Dame

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pitt Panthers had a terrible final month before this ACC Tournament. They suffered a number of really bad losses, some of them by big margins. It seemed at times that Pitt's players had mentally checked out of the season and were just done with the frustration of accumulated losing. However, this past Saturday, Pitt crushed Boston College in a dominant display. Pitt looked like the team which did really well in nonconference play in November and December. Pitt was in position to make the NCAA Tournament in late January before its February nosedive. Pitt might have decided against Boston College that it is sick and tired of underachieving. Pitt played a great game versus BC, perhaps intending to ramp up its intensity for the ACC Tournament. If the team we saw against Boston College is the team we will see against Notre Dame, Pitt will easily cover the spread.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame has its back to the wall. The Fighting Irish have had a terrible season, but they have been competitive in plenty of games. The problem with the Fighting Irish is their inconsistency, but there have been times when this team rises up and plays better than its record might indicate or suggest. If that good version of Notre Dame shows up here, the Irish could bother a Pitt team which had cratered for a few weeks in late February and early March. One good game against a bad Boston College team at home does not offer enough evidence that Pitt is ready to play well.

Final Pitt-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Pitt, but in an early-round conference tournament game, you are betting between two mediocre teams. These games can and usually do spin in all sorts of directions. Wait for a live-play angle.

Final Pitt-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Pitt -3.5