While Notre Dame has had a rough year, Pitt desperately wants a win to help escape the bubble. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

Pitt is 16-10 this season and has notable wins against West Virginia, Ohio State, Stanford, and North Carolina. It then lost to Wisconsin and Mississippi State. Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe have been the Panthers' best players this year. In this game, they need both to play well and be difference-makers on the road in South Bend and try their best to get off the bubble.

Notre Dame is 11-15 this season and has lost five of their last six games. It has suffered significant losses against Houston, Creighton, Georgia, Duke, North Carolina, Duke, and Louisville. Markus Burton has been massive for the Fighting Irish, especially in the backcourt. Burton is the biggest key for the Fighting Irish bouncing back in this game after a giant loss to Pitt.

Here are the Pitt-Notre Dame College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Notre Dame Odds

Pitt: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -128

Notre Dame: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Notre Dame

Time: 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT

TV: The CW Network

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt's offense has been great this year. They score 77.3 points per game, have a 45.8% field goal percentage, and a 35.6% three-point shooting percentage. This offense is also in the top 35 in KenPom, with a rating of 118.1.

Three Panthers are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with the offense losing some of the balance they have had this season. Lowe is the best score on the team, averaging 16.6 points per game. Lowe is also the best passer on the team, averaging 5.2 assists per game. Lowe is the only notable passer on the team, with the rest averaging 13.7 assists overall.

The Panthers have been great on offense this year. They should score at will against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have not been very resistant on defense this season. Pitt should have a lot of success on this side of the court.

Notre Dame has struggled on offense all year, and depth has been a big issue. They score 73.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.4%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.2%. KenPom still ranks this offense in the top 80 with a 113.9 rating.

Three Fighting Irish players are averaging over double digits this season, and Burton is easily the best scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game. He is also one of the best scorers in the country. Burton and Matt Allocco are tied for the team lead in three assists per game. However, this team has struggled to pass the ball overall and only averages 11.9 assists per game.

Burton makes this entire team go on offense, and he should be able to score on a Pitt defense that has not been impressive. Still, Burton can't do it alone, which might be the most significant issue against a balanced team like Pitt.

Notre Dame's defense has been one of the worst in the ACC this season. They allow 71.9 points per game, 45.2% from the field, and 32.1% from behind the arc. This defense is extremely low on analytics, ranked at 158 on KenPom, and has a 106.7 rating.

Then, down low, Kebba Njie has been the best rebounder and is the block leader, averaging 6.4 and 0.6, respectively. Njie has done everything down low for Notre Dame.

This perimeter defense has also struggled and lacks depth. Two Fighting Irish players average at least one steal, with Burton leading the team with 1.7 per game. Notre Dame's defense has struggled, and this is an awful matchup against Pitt and their high-powered offense this season. The game being in South Bend helps, but Pitt should score all over this team on this side of the court.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt's defense has been in the middle of the ACC this season. They allow 71 points per game, 43.7% from the field, and 35.1% from behind the arc. This defense is also ranked 80th in defensive efficiency, with a 102.6 rating.

This frontcourt has been okay at best this season. Leggett is the best rebounder on the team, who is out of the backcourt and averaging six per game. Then, Zack Austin is the block leader, averaging 1.8 per game. This frontcourt needs to step up more, and they could use it against the Fighting Irish.

Their defense has been slightly better on the perimeter. Leggett is the best perimeter defender, averaging 1.8 steals per game. This defense has been inconsistent, but the Fighting Irish don't have the offense to consistently bother Pitt, even with the game on the road.

Final Pitt-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

Pitt is easily the better team. Leggett and Lowe should do enough in South Bend to silence the crowd, win, and cover for the Panthers. Pitt badly needs a win like this.

Final Pitt-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Pitt -2.5 (-102)