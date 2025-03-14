ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators head to SoCal to take on the Anaheim Ducks Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Predators-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Ducks Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -144

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Predators vs. Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, Victory+

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators enter this game on a four-game win streak. In those four games, Nashville has had some close victories. They have allowed 10 total goals in those four games, which is less than three per game. That defensive play should continue Friday night against the Ducks. This is because Anaheim scores the fourth-fewest goals per game this season. Additionally, the Ducks have the fifth-lowest shot percentage in the NHL. If the Predators can continue their solid defensive zone play, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Predators scored six goals and five goals in their first two games of this win streak. In their last two games, the Predators have put up three goals each. All four of those games are above their season average, which means the Predators are playing good hockey. When Nashville scores at least three goals this season, they are 21-7-1. In order for the Preds to win, they have to score at least three goals. If they can have another good game Friday night, they will be able to win this one on the road.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anaheim is not playing great right now, but they should be able to have a decent game in the defensive zone Friday night. The Predators score the third-fewest points per game, and they have the lowest shot percentage in the NHL. The Predators do this while taking almost 30 shots per game. They put pucks on net, but they are not great quality shots. Anaheim has to find a way to keep the Ducks closer to their season average in scoring. If they do that, the Ducks will be able to win at home.

The Predators are not a good team when playing away from home. On the road this season, the Predators are 8-20-4. Their eight wins are bottom-3 in the NHL. The Predators really struggle to score on the road as they average 2.28 goals per game. Additionally, Nashville has a -41 goal differential away from the Music City. The Ducks have to take advantage of the lack of scoring from the Predators on the road. If the Ducks can hold the Predators to three goals or less, they will have a great chance to win this one.

Final Predators-Ducks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Predators are playing good hockey, but they are very bad on the road. Something has to give, and I believe it will be the Predators win streak. If Nashville happens to keep their win streak going, the Ducks will at least be able to keep it within two goals. With that said, I will be taking the Ducks to cover the spread at home against a hot team.

Final Predators-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-210)