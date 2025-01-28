ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool looks to remain undefeated in UCL play as they face PSV. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSV-Liverpool prediction and pick.

PSV comes into the game 3-2-2 in UCL play. That places them in 19th place, and barring losing a goal differential lead of 11 goals, they will be moving on to the knockout round. PSV is coming off a win in their last UCL game, beating Crvena Zvezda 3-2. It was their third win in their last four UCL games, with the only loss being a 1-0 loss to Brest.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is 7-0-0 in UCL play. They will be moving straight to the round of 16, and will secure the top spot with a draw. Currently, they have a three-point lead over Barcelona for the top spot, but a loss here combined with a Barcelona win will knock them into second place. Still, they have been dominant in UCL play. In their last game, they beat Lille 2-1. That was the first time Liverpool allowed a goal in UCL play since their first game of the tournament against Milan.

Here are the PSV-Liverpool Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSV-Liverpool Odds

PSV: +210

Liverpool: +120

Draw: +270

Over 3.5 goals: +114

Under 3.5 goals: -140

How to Watch PSV vs. Liverpool

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why PSV Will Win

PSV is scoring well this year. They have scored in six of seven games in UCL play while scoring 1.86 goals per game this year. They have also scored much better at home this year. they have scored in all three games at home this year, scoring eight goals, good for 2.67 goals per game. They have also scored well in the first half at home in UCL play. They have scored in two of three games, averaging a goal per game in the first half at home.

Mark Tillman has led the way in UCL play for PSV. He has scored three times on an expected .5 goals, while he also has two assists. He has seven goals and an assist in Eredivisie play. Luuk de Jong has been great for PSV. De Jong has scored nine times with five assists in domestic league play while scoring twice in UCL play so far. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi has led the way for PSV in domestic league play, with 11 goals and two assists. He has just one goal in UCL play.

PSV has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed ten goals so far in seven games, good for 1.43 goals per game. They also have one clean sheet in UCL play. They are also better on defense at home, allowing just one goal per game in UCL play at home.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored wonderfully in UCL play this year. They are scoring 2.14 goals per game while scoring in all seven UCL games this year. They have not scored as well on the road this year. They have scored in all three road fixtures, but average just 1.67 goals per game on the road in UCL play.

Mohamed Salah, in the middle of contract negotiations, has continued to lead Liverpool. He has scored 19 goals with 13 assists in Premier League play. He has scored three goals and four assists in Champions League play. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has three goals on an expected 2.2 goals in UCL play, while he has eight coals in EPL play. Finally, Cody Gapko has two goals and an assist in UCL play this year.

The Liverpool defense has been dominant in UCL play. They have allowed just two goals so far in UCL play, which is good for just .29 goals per game. Meanwhile, they have five clean sheets so far in UCL play. They have given up just one goal on the road this year in UCL play. Further, they have allowed just one goal in the first half in UCL play.

Final PSV-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Both teams in this game have little to play for overall. PSV is all but assured a spot in the first round of the knockout round. Liverpool will be moving on to the round of 16, with the only thing to play for being the top spot in the league phase. While Liverpool may be sitting guys for rest, their defense should still be strong. Only two of their seven games so far have seen the total go over 3.5 goals. Both of those required Liverpool to score three goals. PSV has given up three goals just once in UCL play. Take the under in this one.

Final PSV-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-140)