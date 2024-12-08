Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is set to become a free agent next summer, with his current deal at Anfield expiring. The player himself has even voiced he believes he'll leave the club given the lack of a new deal, but it appears there's been some traction in negotiations.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly made an offer to Salah, per The Athletic's David Ornstein:

“The 32-year-old’s existing terms expire at the end of this season and — like with Virgil van Dijk, who is also on course to become a free agent — a new deal has been tabled, according to multiple sources familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It does not mean an agreement is in place or close and, despite a growing belief around Anfield that both players will stay, at present there is no certainty.”

As mentioned by Ornstein, that doesn't guarantee Salah will stay put. However, Liverpool would also be foolish to let him walk. The Egyptian has been the side's best player for several years and he's firing on all cylinders this term, bagging 13 goals and tallying eight assists in league action. Salah also has a goal and four assists in Champions League play, where the Merseysiders are unbeaten.

The forward had this to say after a thrilling win over Southampton, hinting at his potential exit:

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in,” Salah said after beating Southampton.

“You know now I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.”

Given Salah's importance to Liverpool, they should be paying him handsomely — no matter the ask.