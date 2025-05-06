ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two of a three-game series as the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Rangers come into the series at 17-18 on the year. That places them fourth in the AL West. They have struggled heading into this series, losing two of three to the Mariners in their last series and nine of 12 overall. Meanwhile, the Red Sox come into the series at 18-18 on the year, which places them in second in the AL East. They just lost two of three to the Twins over the weekend.

The Rangers and Red Sox play game one of the series on Tuesday.

Rangers-Red Sox Projected Starters

Tyler Mahle vs. Tanner Houck

Tyler Mahle (3-1) with a 1.19 ERA and a 92 WHIP

Last Start: Mahle went six innings, giving up five hits and one walk. He would give up just one run while striking out six batters. Still, he took the loss as the Rangers lost to the Athletics 3-0.

Away Splits: Mahle is 1-0 on the road with a 2.25 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average,

Tanner Houck (0-2) with a 6.38 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP.

Last Start: Houck went seven innings, giving up four hits and a home run. He would strike out six batters and give up one run. Houck would take the no-decision, but the Red Sox would fall 4-2.

Home Splits: Houck is 0-0 at home this year in two starts. He has a 2.13 ERA and a .186 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Rangers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +108

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: RSN/NESN

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have been led by Adolis Garcia. He is hitting just .217 with a .269 OBP. He has seven doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, four stolen bases, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Marcus Semien is hitting just .182 with a .268 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, 14 RBIS, and ten runs scored this year.

Wyatt Langord has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .297 with a .371 OBP. Langford has five doubles, six home runs, 12 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 11 runs scored. Jake Burger is another bat that has had production while not hitting well. He is hitting just .190 but has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Finally, Corey Seager is hitting .291 with a .344 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox's top bat has been Alex Bregman. He is hitting .317 with a .396 OBP. He has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and 25 runs scored. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .250 with a .370 OBP. He has 11 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 22 runs scored.

Further, Wilyer Abreu is hitting .279 with a .394 OBP. He has six doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBIS, and 20 runs scored. Jarren Duran has been solid as well. He is hitting .271 with a .321 OBP. He has nine doubles, four triples, two home runs, 19 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored this year. Finally, Trevor Story is hitting .267 with two doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 16 runs scored.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Tyler Mahle has been great this year. He has given up just five runs over seven starts this year. Further, he has given up just three runs over his last four starts. Still, the Rangers are just 1-3 in those four starts. In his last three starts, Mahle has given up three runs, but has been given just two runs of support. The current Red Sox have hit well against Mahle. They are 10-42 with two doubles and an RBI. Alex Bregman is 4-10 with a double, but does not have an RBI.

Meanwhile, Tanner Houck is coming off his best start of the year, giving up just one run. Still, he has given up three or more runs in four of his seven starts. Further, the Red Sox have lost six of seven games he has started, including five straight. Still, the Rangers have hit well against Tanner Houck. The are 21-72 with four doubles, six home runs, ten RBIs, and nine walks. Joah Heim is 4-7 with a double, three home runs, and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia is 4-8 with a double, two home runs, two RBIs, and three walks. While the Rangers' offense has struggled this year, they should be able to take advantage of this pitching matchup and get the win.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+108)