Nathan Eovaldi faces his former team as the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Rangers come into the game at 17-18 on the year. That places them fourth in the AL West. They have struggled as of late, losing nine of their last 12 games, including losing two of three to the Mariners over the weekend. Further, in the losses, the Rangers have struggled to score. In the nine losses, they have scored just 13 runs. This has led the Rangers to make a staff change.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox come into the game at 18-18 on the year, which places them in second in the AL East. Over the weekend, they lost two of three games to the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox lost more in the process as well. In the game on Friday, Triston Casas went down with a knee injury and will now miss the rest of the year.

Rangers-Red Sox Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lucas Giolito

Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) with a 2.11 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP

Last Start: Eovaldi went six innings, giving up six hits and striking out eight batters. He would give up just one run, but take the no-decision as the Rangers lost to the Athletics 7-1.

Away Splits: Eovaldi is 2-2 on the road this year with a 1.82 ERS and a .184 opponent batting average.

Lucas Giolito (0-0) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Last Start: Giolito went six innings, giving up five hits, two walks, and two home runs. He would strike out seven batters, but also give up three runs. Giolito took a no-decision as the Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays in ten innings.

Home Splits: Giolitio has yet to pitch at home this season.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

How to Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: RSN/NESN

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Adolis Garcis has led the way for the Rangers. He is hitting just .217 with a .269 OBP. He has seven doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, four stolen bases, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Marcus Semien is hitting just .182 with a .268 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, 14 RBIS, and ten runs scored this year.

Wyatt Langord has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .297 with a .371 OBP. Langford has five doubles, six home runs, 12 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Corey Seager is hitting .291 with a .344 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alex Bregman has led the way for the Red Sox. He is hitting .317 with a .396 OBP. He has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and 25 runs scored. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .250 with a .370 OBP. He has 11 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 22 runs scored.

Further, Wilyer Abreu is hitting .279 with a .394 OBP. He has six doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBIS, and 20 runs scored. Jarren Duran has been solid as well. He is hitting .271 with a .321 OBP. He has nine doubles, four triples, two home runs, 19 RBIS, 11 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored this year.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Nathan Eovaldi has been great this year. He is tenth in the majors in ERA while sitting first in WHIP. Further, he has given up more than two earned runs in a game just once this year. He also has three games giving up one or fewer earned runs, including a nine-inning shutout of the Reds. The Rangers are not giving up much support. In the seven games Eovaldi has pitched, the Rangers have scored just 11 runs. Current members of the Red Sox have also hit well against Eovaldi. They are 23-85 with seven doubles, six home runs, 12 RBIs, and five walks. Alex Bregman is 10-32 with three doubles, two home runs, three RBIs, and three walks against Eovaldi.

Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito is making just his second start of the year after missing all of 2024 due to a UCL injury. He was solid in his first start, giving up three runs, but also gave up two home runs. Current Rangers have hit .231 off of him, with two home runs and nine RBIs. That includes Corey Seager, who is 3-10 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. While Eovaldi has been the better pitcher, he is not getting run support. Expect the Rangers' offensive issues to continue, and take the under in this one.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Under