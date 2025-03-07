ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will head to the Canadian Tire Centre for a showdown with the Ottawa Senators. Two playoff hopefuls battle with a lot on the line as we share our NHL odds series and make a Rangers-Senators prediction and pick.

The Senators lead the head-to-head series 52-51 with three ties. Furthermore, the Sens have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Rags, including a 3-2 mark in the past five games at the Canadian Tire Centre. So far, the Rangers have won both games this season. The Rangers took the first game, 2-1, on November 1, 2024, and the second game, 5-0, on January 21, 2025, at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Rangers-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Senators Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +116

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Rangers vs Senators

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+ and MSG

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

After the injury to Adam Fox, the Rangers traded for Carson Soucy to build some depth in their defense corps. The Rangers might not be done, as they could soon be moving on from Chris Kreider as they attempt to navigate the tight playoff race. Regardless, this matchup will be critical, as the Rangers face a team they are tied with in the standings for the final wildcard spot. With the Detroit Red Wings playing on Friday, this battle might just be about keeping pace with them as they attempt to leapfrog both teams.

The Rangers hope they can replicate the results of the 5-0 win from earlier this season. They started that matchup on a hot note thanks to a goal from Alexis Lafreniere. Then, they got a goal from Arthur Kaliyev. The third period came along, and Matt Rempe tallied a goal, followed by a powerplay marker from Artemi Panarin. Finally, Will Cuylle added one to make it 5-0.

The Rangers fired 29 shots on goal in that game and also won 55 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they were hot on the powerplay, converting 2 of 4 chances.

Igor Shesterkin was efficient, stopping all 20 shots he faced. He and the defense killed both penalties. The Rangers also leveled 19 hits and blocked 17 shots. Ultimately, playing similarly will produce good results as the Rangers attempt to build on their recent success.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can find ways to get to the net and produce scoring chances. Then, their defense must clamp down on the Senators and prevent them from gaining any momentum.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brady Tkachuk recently returned after a scratch following the 4-Nations Tournament. Amazingly, he has been on fire, netting a goal in three consecutive contests. The Senators will need him to do more against the Rangers. Also, they will need a lot more of Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson, both of whom were held off the scoresheet in both games against the Rangers.

When the Senators played the Rangers in November, they at least did enough to cover the spread. Initially, they fell behind 1-0 thanks to a goal from Panarin in the first period. After nothing happened in the second period, the Rangers allowed Lafreniere to score. The Senators finally got one when Adam Gaudette put one in the back of the net, but they could not do anything else.

The Senators managed just one goal despite 41 shots on the net. They also won 46 percent of the faceoffs and scored 0 for 5 on their powerplay chances.

Linus Ullmark was effective in this one, making 16 saves and allowing two goals. Also, the defense went 1 for 2 on the penalty kill while leveling 28 hits and blocking eight shots.

The Senators will cover the spread if they can get more offensive contributions from Stutzle and Batherson while Tkachuk finds a way to create some chances. Then, the defense must defend in front of Ullmark and prevent him from taking a barrage of good shot attempts.

Final Rangers-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 27-35 against the spread, while the Senators are 25-36 against the spread. Additionally, the Rags are 14-16 against the spread on the road, while the Sens are 10-18 against the spread at home. The Rangers are 28-33-1 against the over/under, while the Senators are 24-32-5 against the over/under.

The Senators will get a critical home game against a team that is threatening their playoff hopes. After a much-needed win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Sens are feeling confident. I can see them coming in here and winning. But I see the Rangers covering the spread on the road.

Final Rangers-Senators Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-210)