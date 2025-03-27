ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Mexico Main Card is heating up as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Mexico's new favorite fighter Raul Rosas Jr. will take on UFC veteran Vince Morales in a fight that's sure to bring fireworks. Check the UFC odds series for our Rosas Jr.-Morales prediction and pick.

Raul Rosas Jr. (10-1) has gone 4-1 through his first five UFC appearances since 2022. After suffering a humbling loss to Christian Rodriguez, he's notched three-consecutive wins over Terrance Mitchell, Ricky Turcios, and Aoriqileng in response. He'll now look to impress once again as the strong betting favorite. Rosas stands 5-foot-9 with a 67-inch reach.

Vince Morales (16-9) has gone a lackluster 3-7 under the UFC since joining the roster in 2018. After taking a short break from the promotion and finding success in other organizations, he lost back-to-back fights to Taylor Lapilus and Elijah Smith and will effectively have his back against the wall during this one. Morales stands 5-foot-7 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Mexico Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico Odds: Raul Rosas Jr.-Vince Morales Odds

Raul Rosas Jr.: -440

Vince Morales: +340

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Raul Rosas Jr. Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Aoriqileng – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Raul Rosas Jr. has been on a fast-track to the top of the division since his arrival to the UFC and it doesn't seem as though there's much standing in his way of an eventual Bantamweight ranking. He handled his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez like a veteran and has been in the gym refining his skills ever since. He showed a great ability to control the fight with his grappling his last time out, something that he may need again given the toughness of his opponent. Still, we give R0sas Jr. the stern grappling advantage during this one and he'll be likely to finish the fight if he's able to get to the ground.

Rosas Jr.'s striking has also greatly improved over the last few fights and he's no longer shooting for desperation takedowns due to his experienced striking. He seems much more comfortable on the feet and each time he makes an appearance, his body looked stronger and more capable of handling tougher opponents. His opponent here won't be much of a threat on the ground compared to his own skills, but if there's anything he's learned through his UFC stint, it's to never take another opponent lightly like he's done in the past.

Why Vince Morales Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Elijah Smith – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Vince Morales has seen ups-and-downs throughout his career and while he saw success on the regional circuit during his break from the UFC, he's still struggling to translate that success onto the biggest stage. His last two fights went to three-round decisions and while neither went in his favor, he was able to survive and make his opponents work for their wins. He'll pose a tough challenge to Raul Rosas Jr. with his well-rounded game and ability to hang on the ground, so don't expect Morales to go away easily during this contest as he'll continue to pressure his opponent.

Vince Morales could see success in this fight if he's able to crowd Rosas in the pocket and force him to back up against the cage. Rosas certainly isn't at his best when fighting off his back foot, so Morales would greatly benefit from putting him into a defensive position. He fights behind a solid 60% takedown defense rate and will be more than likely having to stuff takedowns throughout this one. If he manages to stuff the majority and frustrate Rosas into standing with him, he could force mistakes and land some heavy shots as a result.

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Vince Morales Prediction & Pick

While this should be a fun fight from the fan's perspective, I don't see much of a world where Vince Morales can really put Raul Rosas Jr. on the ropes and threaten this fight with a finish. Rosas Jr. is one of the better young grapplers in the UFC and already has more submission wins than his opponent. He also has an insanely durable chin and no one has gotten close to knocking him out during his UFC run.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the clear favorite in Raul Rosas Jr. to win the fight. His line is juiced and his opponent has fallen victim to submission losses in the past, so it's worth taking a look at Rosas' submission prop during this one. Either way, let's roll with the home country fighter to cruise to a win here.

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Vince Morales Prediction & Pick: Raul Rosas Jr. (-440); Wins by Submission (+225)