ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be leaving the Toronto Blue Jays as there has been no agreement made yet regarding a contract. MLB teams are currently preparing for Spring Training as games begin in just a couple of days, and the regular season is just a month away as well. The Blue Jays are running out of time to get a deal done with their young star, and if they can't reach an agreement, Guerrero Jr. might end up elsewhere. In fact, if he does leave, the Boston Red Sox are the betting favorite to land him.

“Baseball season is RIGHT around the corner and we have some superstar players who could be on the move in the coming months, starting with Vlad Guerrero Jr,” ClutchPoints Betting said in a post. “The Red Sox (+300), an AL East rival, are the favorite squad to land the generational talent.”

The Red Sox are the favorite to land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. IF he ends up leaving the Blue Jays. There is still a chance that an agreement is made and Guerrero Jr. stays put in Toronto. The Red Sox are leading the pack with +300 odds, and the Atlanta Braves (+400), Houston Astros (+600), Philadelphia Phillies (+700), Chicago Cubs (+900) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+1000) aren't too far behind.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been in the MLB since 2019, and he has one of the best bats in the game of baseball. So far in his career, Guerrero Jr. has not had a season hitting below .260. Last year was his best yet as he finished the season hitting .323 and he also hit 30 home runs and had 103 RBIs. Guerrero Jr. is one of the best offensive players in the game of baseball right now, and he would be a huge addition to any team.

The Red Sox especially are a big team to watch here as they just made a major move by adding Alex Bregman to the roster. Boston is gearing up for a big season, and another big signing would get fans even more excited for the 2025 season.

Spring Training will get underway for the Blue Jays on Saturday as they will be taking on the New York Yankees. The regular season will get going for Toronto on March 27th as they will start the season at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Time is running out for the Blue Jays to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and if they don't figure things out soon, he might be heading to a division rival.