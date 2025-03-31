ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox remain on the road as they take on the Baltimore Orioles Monday afternoon. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Sean Newcomb vs. Cade Povich

Both starting pitchers will be making their first start of the 2025 season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +120

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9.5 (-106)

Under: 9.5 (-114)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT

TV: MASN, NESN

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Newcomb has not been a full-time starter in the MLB for quite some time now. However, the left-handed pitcher was lights out during spring training and earned a spot in the rotation. During spring, Newcomb threw 14.1 innings, allowed just nine hits, struck out 13 batters, walked only three, and he allowed just one earned run. Boston is hoping he can carry that success into the regular season. If he pitches the way he did in camp, the Red Sox will be in a great position to win this game.

Boston was lights out on the mound in their opening series against the Texas Rangers. Now, they lost three of four games, but it is not the fault of the pitching staff. In fact, their bullpen did not allow a single run. In 12.0 innings pitched, the bullpen allowed just four hits, struck out seven batters, walked one, and they kept Boston in each of their games. All Newcomb has to do is keep the Red Sox in the game during his start. If he can go five strong innings and hand the ball over to the relief pitchers, the Red Sox will be in great position to win on the road.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cade Povich will take the ball for the Orioles Monday afternoon. The left-hander had an excellent spring. He made four starts, threw 14.2 innings, allowed an oBA of .167, and he struck out 15 batters. Povich has to carry that into this game. The good news is the Red Sox had some struggles in their opening series. They hit just .208, and scored nine runs in four games. Additionally, Boston did not showcase any power. If Povich can have a good game against a struggling offensive team, the Orioles will come out on top.

Baltimore split their opening series with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, they hit the ball well in their four games. As a team, they hit .279 with 23 runs scored, and 10 home runs in their four games played. In their two wins, the Orioles put up 12 and nine runs. In their two losses they put up two runs and one run. It seems Baltimore has to rely on their offensive output to win games early on. If they can have a good day at the plate on Monday, the Orioles will be able to win the game.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game, but I like the Orioles a little bit better. I like Povich to have a good game while the Orioles hit the ball decently well. Orioles moneyline is my choice.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-142)