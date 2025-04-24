ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox hit the road as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Boston Red Sox enter Thursday at 14-12 on the year, which places them in second in the AL East. They have currently split the first two games of a series with the Seattle Mariners. The Red Sox will face the Mariners again on Thursday afternoon before hitting the road to face the Guardians. Meanwhile, the Guardians are 14-10 on the year, which places them in second in the AL Central. They recently just had their five gam winning streak broken. Still, they took two of three from the New York Yankees at home prior to this series.

Red Sox-Guardians Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs. Ben Lively

Tanner Houck (0-2) with a 7.66 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP.

Last Start: Houck went six innings, giving up three hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up two runs and take the no-decision as the Red Sox lost to the White Sox 8-4.

Away Splits: Houck is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and a .400 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Ben Lively (1-2) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.

Last Start: Lively went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up four hits and a walk. He would strike out three batters and not give up a run in a winning effort over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Home Splits: Lively is 0-1 at home with a 3.27 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Here are the Red Sox-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Guardians Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -108

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Guardians

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are led by Alex Bregman this year. He is hitting .310 with a .381 OBP. He has ten doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Also having a solid year is Trevor Story. Story is hitting .309 this year with a .343 OBP. He has two doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Scoring runs is something Wilyer Abreu has done well. He has scored 15 times this year, while also hitting .284 with a .402 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and four stolen bases as well.

Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been productive. He is hitting just .202 but with a .342 OBP. He has seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and 15 runs scored

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Manzardo has led the way this year. He is hitting just .219 but with a .326 OBP. Manzardo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has been great this year. He is hitting .337 with a .394 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Further, Jose Ramirez has been solid this year. He is hitting .265 this year with a .330 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Arias is hitting well. He is hitting .270 with a .321 OBP. He has four doubles, four home runs, ten RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Carlos Santana has also been solid this year. He is hitting .204 with a .272 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and 11 runs scored

Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Tanner Houck has not been great this year. The Red Sox have lost four of the five games he has started, and he has given up three or more runs in three of his five starts. Further, Houck has given up at least one home run in four of the five starts, while having at least two walks in all five starts. Current Members of the Guardians have not hit great against Hocuk, going just 7-36. Jose Ramirez is just 2-13, but does have a home run and a walk.

Meanwhile, Ben Lively has been solid this year for the Guardians. He has two starts this year, going at least five innings without giving up a run. He does also have two starts of giving up four runs. Further, current members of the Red Sox have not hit well against Lively. They are just 6-31 with a home run and an RBI. Wilyer Abreu has the lone RBI against Ben Lively, going one for four with a walk and a solo home run. The Guardians' offense has been playing well as of late and should be able to score plenty against Tanner Houck in this one. Take the Guardians to get the win at home.

Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-108)