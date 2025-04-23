ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Garrett Crochet heads to the mound as the Boston Red Sox host the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Red Sox prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Jorge Polanco got the scoring going on a solo home run in the first inning. Still, the Red Sox would tie the game in the bottom of the first on a Rafael Devers sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the third, Alex Bregman would drive in a run, and then he would drive in two more in the bottom of the fifth. The Mariners would get one back in the top of the sixth, but a three-run home run from Triston Casas would seal the game in the bottom of the seventh. The Red Sox would go on to win the game 8-3.

The Mariners and the Red Sox play game two of the series on Wednesday.

Mariners-Red Sox Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Garrett Crochet

Bryan Woo (2-1) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: Woo went seven innings, giving up seven hits and two walks. He would strike out four batters, but also give up three runs, taking the loss to the Blue Jays.

Away Splits: Woo is 0-1 on the road with a 4.85 ERA and a .245 opponent batting average.

Garrett Crochet (2-1) with a 1.13 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Crochet went six innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He would strike out seven batters and not give up a run, but take the no-decision as the Red Sox beat the White Sox in ten innings.

Home Splits: Crochet is 0-1 with a 0.77 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Mariners-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Red Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +136

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Red Sox

Time: 1:35 PM ET/ 10:35 AM PT

TV: RSNW/NESN, MLB Network

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Randy Arozarena has led the way for the Mariners this year. While he is hitting just .193 on the year, he has a .350 OBP. Arozarena also has six doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, six stolen bases, and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh is having a great year. He is hitting .244 with a .346 OBP. Raleigh has five doubles, nine home runs, 16 RBIs, and 14 runs scored this year. Further, Jorge Polanco has been solid this year. He is hitting .339 with a .356 OBP. Polanco has two doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and six runs scored on the year.

Scoring runs is something Julio Rodriguez has done well. He has scored 17 times while hitting just .191. He does have a .314 OBP with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, eight RBIs, and five stolen bases. Finally, Dylan Moore is hitting .300 this year with a .364 OBP. He has a double, five home runs, seven RBIs, five stolen bases, and 13 runs scored.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are led by Alex Bregman this year. He is hitting .302 with a .376 BOP. He has nine doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIS, and 15 runs scored. Also having a solid year is Trevor Story. Story is hitting .319 this year with a .347 OBP. He has two doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Scoring runs is something Wilyer Abreu has done well. He has scored 15 times this year, while also hitting .299 with a .419 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and four stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been productive. He is hitting just .209 but with a .345 OBP. He has seven doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIS, and 14 runs scored.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Bryan Woo has had some solid starts this year. He has two starts in which he went at least six innings and gave up one run. Still, both of those games were at home. In his two road starts, he has pitched 13 innings, giving up seven runs and a home run. The current Red Sox do not have a lot of experience against Woo. They have just eight at-bats, with Alex Bregman going one for six with an RBI, and Blake Sabol going one for two with a two-run home run. Meanwhile, Garrett Crochet has been great this year. He has given up more than two runs just once this year. In that game, he went 5.2 innings, giving up four runs, but just one was an earned run. Current Mariners have hit just .226 against him in 31 at-bats, with two home runs and four RBIs. While Bryan Woo has been great this year, Garrett Crochet has been even better. Expect him to go deep into this game and carry the Red Sox to a victory.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-162)