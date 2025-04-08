ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants were the only MLB team with just one loss entering Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds. They quietly moved into first place in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers losing twice over the weekend in Philadelphia against the Phillies. San Francisco had been scoring runs consistently, particularly late in games.

Hunter Greene had a tough assignment in front of him as he took the hill for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cincy ace could not have been any better.

Greene pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 Reds win. He outdueled Logan Webb in a classic pitching matchup. Greene was hitting 100 miles per hour on the radar gun in the ninth. He did not fade or weaken as the game moved along. This was a dominant stopper performance, the kind of game which gives the Reds hope that they can stabilize and eventually turn their season around. Let's see if Cincinnati can build on that win, and if the Giants can bounce back after running into a pitcher at the top of his game.

Reds-Giants Projected Starters

Nick Lodolo vs Landen Roupp

Nick Lodolo (1-1) pitched a very solid game last week in Milwaukee against the Brewers. No walks in 6 2/3 innings is extremely encouraging. The Reds could not have asked for anything more and will hope this is representative of what Lodolo is able to do on a regular basis in 2025.

Last Start: April 3 vs Milwaukee Brewers — 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

Landen Roupp (0-0) pitched like a novice against the Astros last week. The Giants know they are going to deal with some growing pains here, but Roupp's eight strikeouts against Houston showed that he has legitimate upside. Controlling his pitches will be a central task. He was wild against the Astros and was guilty of throwing the ball rather than pitching it. Learning how to pitch is part of an unproven pitcher's natural progression. With the Giants owning an improved offense, Roupp's evolution could be a defining element in San Francisco's push for a playoff berth in 2025.

Last Start: April 4 at Houston Astros — 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 8 K

Here are the Reds-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Giants Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +110

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Lodolo is a better pitcher right now than Landen Roupp. Cincinnati did not score much on Monday but still won a game. The Reds have reason to feel confident that they can recover from a difficult beginning to their season. They can hammer Landen Roupp and give the young San Francisco starter another educational experience to learn from.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants ran into an elite pitcher, Hunter Greene, on Monday. They will be able to bounce back against Nick Lodolo, who is a good pitcher but nowhere near as good as Greene is. San Francisco's offense should get at least four or five runs in this game, which — against a weak Cincy offense — should be enough to win and cover.

Final Reds-Giants Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Giants, but the pitching matchup is not a clear-cut edge for San Francisco. Pass on a pregame bet and wait for a midgame live play.

Final Reds-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline