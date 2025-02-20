ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs. Song as we take a look at this next Main Card bout taking place at a Catchweight of 140. No. 9-ranked Rob Font will pivot opponents and face Brazil's Jean Matsumoto in an exciting matchup. Check the UFC odds series for our Font-Matsumoto prediction and pick.

Rob Font (21-8) comes in with an 11-7 UFC record since 2014. After back-t0-back losses against Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo, he rebounded nicely with a statement win over Kyler Philips. He was slated to fight UFC legend Dominick Cruz during this bout, but after an injury to the former champ, he'll be tasked with a new opponent in Matsumoto. Font stands 5-foot-8 with a 71.5-inch reach.

Jean Matsumoto (16-0) has gone 2-0 inside the UFC since debuting in 2024. After earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series, he went on to beat Dan Argueta by submission and most recently a unanimous decision over Brad Katona. He'll be the surprising betting favorite in the toughest fight of his career. Matsumoto stands 5-foot-6 with a 68.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Rob Font-Jean Matsumoto Odds

Rob Font: +136

Jean Matsumoto: -162

Over 2.5 rounds: -360

Under 2.5 rounds: +260

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Rob Font Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Kyler Phillips – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

After being listed as a heavy +350 underdog during his last fight against Kyler Phillips, Rob Font reminded everyone why he's one of the best featherweights on the planet with his performance. Against a much more eccentric and aggressive fighter in Phillips, Font was able to keep his composure and stick to his game plan, which included a fundamental jab and a great ability to slip his opponents punches. He's listed as another surprising underdog in this one and it'll be interesting to see how his plan changes with the new opponent.

Rob Font may have to work some of his takedown defense throughout this fight as Matsumoto has been known to be dangerous on the ground. Still, Font has a great ability of slowing the pace of the fight down and fighting where he's most comfortable. His movement around the octagon has really improved and he owns experience against some of the best fighters the division has to offer. If he's able to find another home in his jab and avoiding tying up with Matsumoto, he should be able to cruise to another underdog victory.

Why Jean Matsumoto Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Brad Katona – U DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Jean Matsumoto has yet to be defeated in his professional career and an undefeated record has to be a big confidence boost for him as he steps into this bout and relatively short notice. He's very physically strong and can force opponents into compromising positions with his grappling. He's also very fast on the feet with his punching and uses a ton of movement to his advantage when bouncing around the cage. He'll have the element of surprise and not having anything to loss as he steps into this late-notice fight with a chance to crack the top-15 rankings.

Matsumoto also does a great job of mixing in his high kicks and remaining unpredictable with his strikes. Once he sense his opponent is hurt, Matsumoto is quick to close the distance and throw a barrage of strikes in an effort to finish the fight quickly. This will certainly be the toughest test of his career and he's never fought anyone with a resume that can touch that of Rob Font, so it'll be interesting to see how he handles this moment under the brightest lights.

Final Rob Font-Jean Matsumoto Prediction & Pick

This will be another banger on the Main Card and it's surprising to see Rob Font as the betting underdog once again after having overcome similar odds in his previous fight. While Jean Matsumoto will offer a completely different look than his previous would-be opponent in Dominick Cruz, Font should be able to adjust well given the professional he is.

While Jean Matsumoto has the physical upside with his youth and athleticism, this isn't a new situation for Rob Font and he's fought much better competition in the past. I expect Matsumoto to have his moments early into this fight, but the tide might change if Font is able to land at a higher volume during the later rounds.

While it may not be the popular pick, we have to roll with Rob Font to win this fight as the underdog. We just haven't seen enough of Jean Matsumoto against this level of competition and Rob Font continues to turn the clock back with stellar performances each time out.

Final Rob Font-Jean Matsumoto Prediction & Pick: Rob Font (+136)