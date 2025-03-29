ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Suns prediction and pick.

Sunday's matchup between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns promises to be a thrilling contest. The Rockets, seeking their fifth consecutive road win, boast a strong 48-26 record and are second in the Western Conference. They face a Suns team that has struggled against conference opponents, going 21-26. Phoenix's potent offense, led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, will clash with Houston's robust defense. The Rockets' rebounding prowess and recent form, with a 9-1 record in their last ten games, make them favorites to extend their winning streak

Here are the Rockets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Suns Odds

Houston Rockets: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Phoenix Suns: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Houston Rockets are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Houston enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak, including a commanding 121-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. Alperen Şengün has been dominant, posting 33 points and 10 rebounds in their last game, while Jalen Green continues to provide consistent scoring support. The Rockets' rebounding edge has been a key factor, as they crushed Utah on the boards 58-40, including an 18-3 advantage in offensive rebounds. This dominance led to a 30-8 margin in second-chance points, a critical area where they can exploit Phoenix's weaknesses.

The Suns, while boasting star power with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, have struggled against Western Conference opponents this season. Phoenix’s defensive inconsistencies make them vulnerable to Houston’s balanced attack. The Rockets’ depth, with contributions from players like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, ensures they can sustain pressure throughout the game. Additionally, Houston’s recent form—winning nine of their last ten games—shows they are peaking at the right time as they battle for playoff positioning. With superior rebounding, strong interior play, and momentum on their side, Houston is primed to not only secure the win but also cover the spread comfortably.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are well-positioned to win or cover the spread against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, driven by their star power and recent momentum. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been in exceptional form, with Durant scoring 80 points over his last two games, including a dominant 38-point performance against the Bucks. Booker has also stepped up as a playmaker, averaging 7 assists per game this season and hitting clutch shots, such as his game-winner against Milwaukee. The Suns have won four straight games, showcasing their ability to compete against top-tier teams during this critical stretch of the season.

Phoenix’s mid-range-focused offense, led by Durant and Booker, poses a unique challenge for Houston’s defense. The Suns rank second in three-point percentage (38.4%) and excel at efficient scoring, with a team true shooting percentage of 60%. While Houston has an edge in rebounding, Phoenix counters with Mason Plumlee’s consistent presence inside and Durant’s versatility on both ends of the court. With playoff positioning on the line, the Suns’ urgency to secure their spot in the play-in tournament adds extra motivation. Their ability to execute in clutch moments and capitalize on defensive lapses makes them capable of keeping this game close or pulling off an upset against a strong Rockets team.

Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Houston Rockets are favored to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Houston comes into the matchup as one of the hottest teams in the league, having won nine of their last ten games while showcasing elite rebounding and defensive efficiency. Their dominance on the boards (48.6 rebounds per game, best in the NBA) and ability to limit opponents to just 109.1 points per game (fifth-best in the league) give them a clear edge. Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green have been pivotal, combining for consistent scoring and interior presence, which could overwhelm Phoenix’s defense.

While the Suns have star power in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, their inconsistency against Western Conference teams (21-26 record) and struggles in close games (12-19 in games decided by 10+ points) raise concerns. Phoenix’s reliance on three-point shooting (14.4 made per game) may not be enough to offset Houston’s physicality and depth. Expect the Rockets’ balanced attack and superior form to secure a comfortable win while covering the spread.

Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -2 (-110), Over 223 (-110)