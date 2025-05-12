ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Colorado Rockies look to pick up the win on the road in Texas when they take on the Rangers in the second game of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Rangers prediction and pick.

Rockies-Rangers Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs. Jack Leiter

Kyle Freeland (0-5) with a 6.41 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP

Last Start: Freeland allowed nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings to take the loss in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: While winless on the road with a 0-2 record, Freeland has pitched a lot better than at home with a 4.18 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 23.2 innings.

Jack Leiter (2-2) with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Leiter took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

2024 Home Splits: Leiter has had mixed success at home in limited action, where he is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 9.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Rangers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +172

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Freeland and the Rockies are well-positioned to topple Jack Leiter and the Rangers on Tuesday, thanks to Freeland’s veteran presence and a Rockies offense that’s shown surprising pop. While Freeland’s overall numbers this season (0-5, 6.41 ERA) look rough, he’s delivered several quality starts, including six-inning outings against the Giants and Brewers where he limited damage and kept Colorado in the game. His ability to work deep into games and limit walks (4.29 SO/BB) gives the Rockies a chance to stay competitive, especially against a young pitcher like Leiter who has struggled with command and consistency in his early MLB outings. Freeland’s experience and knack for bouncing back after tough starts could be the difference in a matchup against a rookie still finding his footing.

Offensively, the Rockies have leaned on emerging contributors like Hunter Goodman (.276 AVG, 19 RBI) and Jordan Beck (.273 AVG, 6 HR, .886 OPS), providing much-needed spark in the middle of the lineup. Colorado’s bats have shown they can capitalize on mistakes, and with Leiter posting a 5.09 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP, there’s an opportunity for the Rockies to string together rallies. The Rangers’ offense, meanwhile, has been one of the least productive in the league, ranking last in run production despite their pitching strength. If the Rockies can continue to get timely hits and Freeland keeps the game close, Colorado has a clear path to victory over a Texas team still searching for offensive consistency.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Leiter and the Rangers are set up to defeat Kyle Freeland and the Rockies on Tuesday, thanks to Leiter’s electric stuff and the potential for Texas’ offense to break through against a struggling Colorado staff. Leiter has shown flashes of dominance in 2025, including a debut where he mixed a high-velocity fastball (averaging 97.8 mph) with a reworked sinker and effective changeup, generating 12 swings and misses and striking out hitters with pitches up to 99 mph. When Leiter commands all his pitches, he keeps hitters off-balance and can rack up strikeouts quickly. While his command remains a work in progress, his ceiling is much higher than Freeland’s, and he’s capable of stringing together dominant innings.

Despite recent offensive struggles, the Rangers have the talent to capitalize on Freeland’s difficulties. Freeland enters with a 6.41 ERA and has allowed 30 hits in just 26 innings, showing vulnerability to both right- and left-handed hitters. If Texas’ key bats like Marcus Semien and Adolis García find their rhythm, they can exploit Freeland’s tendency to allow baserunners and big innings. With Leiter’s upside on the mound and the offense due for a breakout, expect the Rangers to take advantage of Colorado’s pitching woes and secure a much-needed win at home.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Tuesday’s matchup favors Jack Leiter and the Rangers, who have the edge in both pitching upside and offensive potential. Leiter’s electric fastball and ability to miss bats should keep the Rockies’ lineup in check, especially given Colorado’s struggles away from Coors Field. On the other side, Kyle Freeland’s 6.41 ERA and tendency to allow baserunners make him vulnerable to a Rangers offense that’s due for a breakout. Expect Marcus Semien and Adolis García to lead the charge as Texas capitalizes on scoring opportunities. Leiter goes in there and earns his third MLB win this season with the offense clicking at home.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-205), Over 8.5 (-114)