UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg kicks off the main card with a fight between Ronaldo Rodriguez and Austin Hubbard in the flyweight division. Rodriguez is riding a seven-fight winning streak with back-to-back wins in the UFC, meanwhile, Borjas is still searching for his first win in the UFC after suffering back-to-back defeats. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rodriguez-Borjas prediction and pick.

Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2) has started off his UFC career with back-to-back victories against Denys Bondar and Ode Osbourne, extending his winning streak to seven in a row. Now, Rodriguez will be looking to keep the good times rolling when he takes on Peru's Kevin Borjas in front of his home crowd this weekend in Mexico City.

Kevin Borjas (9-3) secured his contract on the Contender Series back in 2023, but hasn't had the same luck inside the octagon, where he has lost both of his fights to start his career. With his back against the wall, Kevin Borjas will be looking for a statement win when he takes on Mexico's own Ronaldo Rodriguez this weekend.

Here are the UFC Mexico Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico Odds: Ronaldo Rodriguez-Kevin Borjas Odds

Ronaldo Rodriguez: -148

Kevin Borjas: +124

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

Why Ronaldo Rodriguez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ode Osbourne – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 (7 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Ronaldo “Lazy Boy” Rodriguez is poised to secure a victory against Kevin Borjas at UFC Mexico City this weekend, further solidifying his position in the flyweight division. Rodriguez's impressive 17-2 record, coupled with his recent unanimous decision win over Ode Osbourne, demonstrates his ability to adapt and overcome tough opponents. His well-rounded skill set, combining technical striking with a solid ground game, gives him a significant edge over Borjas. Moreover, Rodriguez's physical attributes, including his slight height advantage and equal reach, will allow him to control the distance and dictate the pace of the fight.

In contrast, Borjas enters this bout with a 9-3 record and is coming off two consecutive losses. This recent slump, combined with his withdrawal from a scheduled fight in September 2024, raises questions about his current form and mental state. Rodriguez's home-field advantage in Mexico City will likely provide an additional boost to his performance, while Borjas may struggle under the pressure of fighting in hostile territory. Given Rodriguez's adaptability, superior recent form, and the favorable matchup, he is expected to outmaneuver Borjas and secure a convincing victory, potentially by decision.

Why Kevin Borjas Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Alessandro Costa – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (8 KO/TKO)

Kevin “El Gallo Negro” Borjas is primed to upset Ronaldo Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City this weekend, showcasing his resilience and evolving skill set. Despite recent setbacks, Borjas' experience in high-pressure situations, including his UFC debut and Contender Series appearance, has undoubtedly sharpened his mental game. His striking accuracy of 40% and significant strikes landed per minute of 4.92 demonstrate his ability to find his target consistently. Moreover, Borjas' background as a former Inka FC flyweight champion highlights his championship pedigree and ability to perform when the stakes are high.

While Rodriguez may have momentum, Borjas' well-rounded skill set and proven finishing ability make him a dangerous opponent. With eight of his nine wins coming by knockout, Borjas possesses the power to end the fight at any moment. His experience against tough competition in the UFC, including a bout with Alessandro Costa, has likely exposed him to a higher level of competition than Rodriguez has faced. Borjas' hunger to bounce back from recent losses, combined with his knockout power and improving grappling skills, positions him as a serious threat to Rodriguez. Expect Borjas to utilize his striking prowess and fight IQ to control the pace and secure a hard-fought victory in Mexico City.

Final Ronaldo Rodriguez-Kevin Borjas Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing flyweight clash at UFC Mexico City, Ronaldo Rodriguez and Kevin Borjas are set to deliver an action-packed bout. Rodriguez's recent momentum and well-rounded skill set give him a slight edge, but Borjas' knockout power and hunger to rebound make him a dangerous underdog. Expect a tactical first round as both fighters gauge distance and timing. As the fight progresses, Rodriguez's superior cardio and technical striking may begin to shine, allowing him to control the pace. However, Borjas' power punches will keep Rodriguez honest throughout. Ultimately, Rodriguez's consistency and home crowd advantage should propel him to a hard-fought decision victory in a closely contested match.

Final Ronaldo Rodriguez-Kevin Borjas Prediction & Pick: Ronaldo Rodriguez (-148), Over 2.5 Rounds (-175)