We're set for another betting prediction and pick in Major League Baseball as we turn our attention towards the start of this four-game series in the American League Central. The Kansas City Royals (8-11) will visit the Detroit Tigers (10-8) as both teams jockey for early season position. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Tigers prediction and pick.

The Kansas City Royals last fell to the New York Yankees 4-3, losing all three games of their previous series. They've gone 4-6 in their last 10 and have lost five of their last six, so they're hoping for some better luck against a divisional rival.

The Detroit Tigers most recently lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1, ending the series with a 1-2 record. They've gone 6-4 over the last 10 following another hot start to the new season. They'll look to get the first leg up on what should be a tight divisional race.

Royals-Tigers Projected Starters

Michael Lorenzen (RHP) vs. Reese Olson (RHP)

Michael Lorenzen (1-2) with a 3.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 K, 17.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ CLE – 5.2 IP, 4 K, 3 ER

Away Splits: (0-2) with a 4.91 ERA, .273 OBA, 11 K, 11.0 IP

Reese Olson (1-1) with a 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 13 K, 15.0 IP

Last Start: (W) @ MIN – 4.1 IP, 3 K, 4 ER

Home Splits: (1-0) with a 3.00 ERA, .318 OBA, 5 K, 6.0 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Tigers Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +126

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How to Watch Royals vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

TV: FS1, FanDuel Sports Network

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Royals have won just one game over their last two series and they'll need to pick things up as they face another team above .500. Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez are both off to unsurprisingly hot starts, but they're making up for most of their production from the plate and would like to get some more support from deeper down their batting order. Witt already has five stolen bases this season and leads the team, but he makes up for their 12 total stolen bases – look for them to be more aggressive on the base paths moving forward.

The Royals are 2-6 on the road this season and starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen hasn't been much better, still searching for his first win on the road. They're also hoping that Hunter Renfroe can pick things up as he's gone hitless in his last five games with 13 plate appearances during that stretch. Still, the Royals have gone 6-4 in their last 10 meetings with the Tigers and will need to prove themselves early into the season.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Tigers are off to another strong start as they're tied with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the division. Building around their 86-76 season from a year ago, they'll hope for another successful year out of their pitching staff. While the pitching has been lagging behind thus far, the Tigers rank 11th in both runs (80) and slugging (.398) while ranking 12th in on-base percentage (.317) and batting average (.239). They've also scored five or more runs in eight of their games, posting a 7-1 record when doing so this season.

The Tigers will send Reese Olson to the mound with a perfect 1-0 record at home. It's a big bounce back season for him as he dealt with shoulder issues last season, but he's expected to be the second man in the rotation behind Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. They're capable of winning convincingly against teams worse than them on paper, but the real question will be whether they can get over the hump against the top teams in the American League.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Royals and Tigers will square off for the first time this season with Kansas City winning six of the last 10 meetings. However, this Tigers team has been much more consistent this season and the Royals are just 2-6 when billed as the betting underdogs. They still stand a chance on the road as the Tigers have failed to produce as of late, scoring just one run in their last two games.

Michael Lorenzen should have better control on the road here and he can rest easy knowing the Tigers struggle to win games without putting up big numbers on the scoreboard. If they can play small ball and get Witt Jr. on the base paths, they should give themselves a chance to win in a close low-scoring game.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Royals' run line as they should keep this to a one-run game.

Final Royals-Tigers Odds, Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals +1.5 (-182)