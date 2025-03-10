ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our WCC Tournament odds series with a San Francisco-Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Francisco-Gonzaga.

Just before this WCC Tournament began, on the final weekend of the conference regular season, Gonzaga traveled to San Francisco with plenty on the line. Gonzaga was playing to avoid having to play in the WCC Tournament quarterfinals. The Zags, since the WCC implemented the double bye into the semifinals for the top two seeds at its tournament, had never missed that double bye. They had always qualified for it and got the added rest which has enabled them to annually compete in the WCC tourney final. The reason why Gonzaga and Saint Mary's so often meet in the WCC Tournament's championship game is that they regularly get the double byes into the semis. They have to win only one game to make the final, and that one semifinal game is a game in which they are more rested than their opponent. Gonzaga had to win on the road in San Francisco to get the No. 2 seed and the double bye.

The Zags blew out the Dons and made sure they wouldn't have a tougher WCC Tournament path.

San Francisco had to play Sunday night in the WCC quarterfinals. The Dons took care of Washington State, but now they have to run up against their nemesis from the Pacific Northwest. Gonzaga dismantled USF not that long ago. Can the Dons really turn things around? It will be a tough ask, but at least San Francisco has this opportunity. If the Dons win here, they will play Tuesday night in the WCC final for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Being so close to an ultimate goal might help the Dons overcome their fear of the Zags.

Here are the San Francisco-Gonzaga WCC Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

WCC Tournament Odds: San Francisco-Gonzaga Odds

San Francisco: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +810

Gonzaga: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco's offense flowed really well against Washington State on Sunday night in the WCC quarterfinals. The Dons got bucket after bucket down the stretch and were often able to get to the free throw line. When good offensive players see the ball go through the basket, and when good things happen on the court, that can easily translate into the next game the next night.

Gonzaga is a good team, but this is not one of Mark Few's better Gonzaga teams. The Zags might get a mid-level seed (7 to 9) in the NCAA Tournament. GU has often struggled on defense this season. San Francisco can certainly torch Gonzaga's defense and keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Zags' thorough domination of San Francisco in a true road game under two weeks ago is a hard memory to shake here. GU destroyed USF's defense. There's no reason to think that scenario won't recur here. This is a neutral-site game, but Gonzaga regularly brings a lot of fans to Las Vegas for the WCC Tournament. The ingredients exists for another decisive Gonzaga romp.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

San Francisco will be desperate. The Dons might start the game well. However, Gonzaga usually reels in its non-Saint Mary's opponents in the WCC Tournament semifinals. Gonzaga has a tough time beating Saint Mary's, but not against other WCC teams in March. It just doesn't happen. The best play here might be to wait 10 to 15 minutes. San Francisco might take a slight lead, which will enable you to live bet Gonzaga at four fewer points relative to the spread. Wait for a live-play angle, probably along those lines.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: San Francisco +14.5