The top team in the Mountain West starts their tournament as New Mexico faces San Jose State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-New Mexico prediction and pick.

San Jose State is 15-18 on the year, and were 7-13 in conference play. That made them the eight seed in the Mountain West Tournament. It also gave them a first round game with Wyoming. It was a tight first half, with Wyoming leading by two at the half-time break. Still, San Jose State would control the end of the game, and would go on to win the game 82-73.

Meanwhile, New Mexico went 25-6 this year and 17-3 in conference play. That gave New Mexico the top seed in the Mountain West Tournament. New Mexico started the year 7-3 before winning seven straight games. They would then fall to San Jose State before another eight straight wins. After back-to-back losses, New Mexico would finish the year winning three straight. In their last game, they faced UNLV. It would be a two-point New Mexico lead at the end of the first half, but ULV would take the lead in the second. It would be a one point game with just under seven minutes left, but New Mexico would take over, winning 81-67.

New Mexico won the first meeting of the year between these two, but San Jose State got the upset at home, winning 71-70. The winner of this game will face the winner of San Diego State-Boise State.

Here are the San Jose State-New Mexico College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Mountain West Tournament Odds: San Jose State-New Mexico Odds

San Jose State: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

New Mexico: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports. Network

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State is 166th in the nation in KenPom's current rankings. They are 148th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 204th in adjusted defensive efficiency. San Jose State has been better on the offensive end of the court. While they are 225th in the nation in points per game, they are also 170th in shooting efficiency this year. San Jose State has shot well from three this year, sitting 94th in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Josh Uduje leads the way for San Jose State. He is scoring 16.5 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one steal per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Will McClendon. McClendon comes in with 12 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Meanwhile, Robert Vaihola leads the team in rebounding. He comes into the game with 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 7.6 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on the year.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico is 41st in the nation in KenPom's current rankings. They are 72nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 20th in adjusted defensive efficiency. New Mexico has been solid on offense this year. They are 28th in the nation in points per game while sitting 156th in shooting efficiency this year. They also play with pace, sitting 17th in the nation in field goal attempts per game. New Mexico also gets to the free throw line well, sitting 13th in free throw attempts per game this year.

Donovan Dent leads the way for New Mexico. He comes in with 20.4 points per game while also leading the team with 6.5 assists per game this year. He also adds 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Dent is joined in the backcourt by Tru Wahsington. Washington is scoring 11.3 points per game, while adding 3.9 rebounds, two assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Nelly Junior Joseph leads the frontcourt, leading the team in rebounds. He comes in with 11.1 rebounds per game, while he also adds 13.9 points, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Mustapha Amzil. Amzil is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

New Mexico State has been strong on offense this year, and plays with a quick pace. Still, the offense will not be the difference in this one. New Mexico is 141st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 73rd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, San Jose State is 225th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 220th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Take New Mexico in this one.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -14.5 (-110)