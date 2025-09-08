ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 5 kicks off with a fight between Shanelle Dyer and Carol Faro in the strawweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Dyer-Faro prediction and pick.

Shanelle Dyer (6-0) rides a flawless record into Week 5, most recently outpointing Valentina Scatizzi in a gritty split decision after a highlight-reel head-kick KO of Mariam Torchinava. Undefeated as a pro, her last loss came by TKO to Shauna Bannon as an amateur in late 2021.

Carol Foro (8-1) surges into Week 5 riding a five-fight win streak, with four recent stoppages—including a 90-second KO of Sofia Esquer in March and a body-shot TKO of Zulfiya Kurbashova in January. Her only loss came by split decision to Beatriz Diniz in LFA competition earlier this year.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Shanelle Dyer-Carol Faro Odds

Shanelle Dyer: -175

Carol Faro: +135

Why Shanelle Dyer will win

Last Fight: (W) Valentina Scatizzi – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 (4 KO/TKO)

Shanelle Dyer brings elite athleticism, creativity, and confidence to her Week 5 showdown with Carol Foro on the Contender Series. Dyer remains undefeated as a professional, with recent decision and knockout wins showcasing an evolving, unpredictable striking game that keeps opponents guessing. Her highlight-reel head-kick finish and ability to win gritty split decisions speak to her range and toughness.

Against Foro, Dyer’s lateral movement and precise counterstriking present a stylistic problem for an aggressive finisher. Foro’s recent stoppage run has come against opponents who stood and traded, but Dyer’s speed and angles will force Foro to reset often and could expose gaps in Foro’s forward pressure. Dyer’s defensive footwork should allow her to limit damage and create her own high-impact moments on the counter.

On the mat, Dyer’s steadily improving grappling further shields her from Foro’s power. Expect Dyer to mix in level changes, clinch breaks, and stand-up flurries to keep Foro off balance throughout the fight. If Dyer dictates the pace and frustrates Foro with a diverse attack, she’ll capitalize on openings to outland and outmaneuver the Brazilian across the rounds.

With her well-rounded approach and championship mindset, Dyer is positioned to hand Foro her second career loss and claim a UFC contract.

Why Carol Faro will win

Last Fight: (W) Sofia Esquer – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Carol Foro enters Week 5 of the Contender Series with undeniable momentum, having finished four of her last five fights and showcasing some of the most ruthless striking in the division. Foro’s ability to pressure opponents and land with power—illustrated by her quick KO of Sofia Esquer and body-shot TKO of Zulfiya Kurbashova—makes her a constant threat against any stylistic matchup.

Dyer’s undefeated record will face its toughest test yet, as Foro thrives in chaotic exchanges and can quickly shift the fight’s tone with a single flurry. If Foro successfully closes the distance and disrupts Dyer’s rhythm, her volume and relentless aggression are likely to overwhelm the Brit. Foro’s proven cardio over full rounds also means she’ll be dangerous from the opening bell until the final seconds—capable of finding a finish at any moment.

Defensively, Foro has steadily improved since her lone split-decision loss, developing tighter counters and an ability to anticipate opponent escapes. Expect Foro to target Dyer’s body and legs early, sapping her movement and setting up heavy shots up top. If Dyer is drawn into trading in the pocket, Foro’s knockout instincts should take over, potentially earning her a statement stoppage and a coveted UFC contract.

Final Shanelle Dyer-Carol Faro Prediction & Pick

This bout between Shanelle Dyer and Carol Foro promises high stakes and explosive exchanges on Week 5 of the Contender Series. Dyer stands undefeated, bringing a blend of head-kick knockout power and dogged resilience showcased in her recent split-decision win, while Foro arrives with a wave of momentum after five straight wins—most via brutal finishes.

Expect Dyer to use her superior movement and angles to frustrate Foro early, mixing in feints and sharp counters to limit Foro’s ability to move forward and establish her relentless pace. If Dyer can keep the fight in space, her creativity and striking diversity should allow her to score from range without being lured into wild exchanges.

Foro, however, only needs a pocket of chaos to shift momentum with her signature pressure and body attacks. Her power and aggression have consistently forced opponents into costly mistakes, and any prolonged exchange could result in a sudden finish. If Foro cuts off the cage and keeps Dyer trapped along the fence, she’ll be in prime position to do damage.

The edge slightly favors Dyer, whose well-rounded defense and ability to adapt under fire may help her outpoint Foro over three competitive, action-packed rounds.

Final Shanelle Dyer-Carol Faro Prediction & Pick: Shanelle Dyer (-175)