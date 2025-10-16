ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Rio: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen continues on the main card with a fight between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Vera-Zahabi prediction and pick.

Marlon Vera (23-10-1) returns after decision losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Sean O’Malley, looking to reassert his top-10 status with trademark durability and Muay Thai pressure. The former title challenger still carries elite experience and finishing threats in every phase as he comes into his fight this weekend against Marlon Vera.

Aiemann Zahabi (13-2) enters on a four-fight win streak that includes decision victories over Jose Aldo, Pedro Munhoz, and Javid Basharat along with a first-round knockout of Aoriqileng. The Canadian’s cerebral approach and evolving boxing have elevated his contender status as he comes into his fight this weekend against Aiemann Zahabi.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver odds: Marlon Vera-Aiemann Zahabi odds

Marlon Vera: +105

Aiemann Zahabi: -125

Over 2.5 rounds: -375

Under 2.5 rounds: +270

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Marlon Vera will win

Last Fight: (L) Deiveson Figueiredo – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 18 (8 KO/TKO/10 SUB)

Marlon Vera holds decisive experience and finishing advantages that should propel him to victory against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver. The former title challenger brings elite-level Muay Thai, proven knockout power, and an iron chin forged through battles with Sean O'Malley, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Pedro Munhoz, while Zahabi's competition level pales in comparison.​​

Vera's diverse striking arsenal, including his devastating leg kicks, stepping knees, and dynamic head kicks, poses significant problems for Zahabi's more orthodox boxing approach. His ability to hurt opponents with single shots and finish fights in multiple phases makes him constantly dangerous, while Zahabi has shown vulnerability to power punchers and struggled with close decisions throughout his streak.​​

The psychological pressure of fighting in hostile Canadian territory could work against Zahabi, who has never faced this level of opposition or spotlight in his career. Vera thrives in hostile environments and has proven his mettle against elite competition, while Zahabi's biggest wins came against aging legends like Jose Aldo in questionable decisions.​​

Vera's durability and late-fight finishing instinct become crucial factors as rounds progress, especially against an opponent who may fade under pressure. His experience in high-stakes battles and proven ability to hurt elite fighters should allow him to break down Zahabi's defense and secure either a knockout victory or dominant decision as he silences the Vancouver crowd.​​

Article Continues Below

Why Aiemann Zahabi will win

Last Fight: (W) Jose Aldo – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (5 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Aiemann Zahabi possesses the technical precision and strategic advantages needed to outpoint Marlon Vera at UFC Vancouver this Saturday. The Canadian enters with superior striking defense (69% vs. 50%) and takedown defense (83% vs. 72%), while his cerebral approach and elite coaching from brother Firas Zahabi gives him the tactical edge over Vera's more reckless style.​

Zahabi's six-fight winning streak showcases his ability to adapt and execute game plans against quality opposition, including his controversial but impressive performance against Jose Aldo. His methodical approach and patience allow him to exploit defensive gaps while minimizing his own exposure, contrasting sharply with Vera's tendency to absorb significant damage (5.3 strikes per minute) in pursuit of his own offense.​​

The home-crowd advantage cannot be understated as Zahabi has already benefited from questionable decisions in close fights throughout his current streak. Fighting in Canada provides additional motivation and potentially favorable judging if the contest remains competitive, while Vera's slow starts could prove costly in a three-round affair where early rounds carry significant weight.​​

Vera's recent layoff and chin concerns following consecutive losses to elite competition create vulnerabilities that Zahabi's precise striking can exploit. The Canadian's ability to stay composed under pressure, mix levels effectively, and capitalize on counter-striking opportunities should allow him to control distance and tempo, securing either a clear decision victory or potentially finding a late finish as Vera becomes desperate.​​

Final Marlon Vera-Aiemann Zahabi prediction & pick

The bantamweight contest between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver pits two contrasting styles with Vera’s wild aggression and finishing power against Zahabi’s methodical precision and technical acumen. Vera, a former title challenger, carries the experience edge but arrives on a two-fight skid against elite competition that exposed durability concerns and lapses in defensive consistency.​

Zahabi, riding a six-fight win streak, brings superior striking and takedown defense (69% and 83%, respectively) to neutralize Vera’s offense, while his fight IQ—honed under Firas Zahabi’s tutelage—allows him to adapt midfight and exploit openings. His patient approach forces opponents into uncharacteristic mistakes, which Zahabi capitalizes on with precise counters and level changes.​

Vera’s strength lies in his knockout versatility, especially in Muay Thai clinch exchanges and explosive leg kicks, but his tendency to absorb heavy damage (5.3 strikes absorbed per minute) makes him vulnerable to Zahabi’s calculated combinations. A slow start from Vera could see him falling behind on the judges’ scorecards, emphasizing the importance of round one in this three-round affair.​

The home-crowd energy will buoy Zahabi, potentially influencing close rounds in his favor. Expect Zahabi to maintain range, mix in timely takedown threats, and out-land Vera across three rounds, securing a clear decision victory as he continues his climb up the bantamweight rankings.

Final Marlon Vera-Aiemann Zahabi Prediction & Pick: Aiemann Zahabi (-125), Over 2.5 Rounds (-375)