Contender Series Week 10 continues with a fight between Michael Oliveira and Victor Valenzuela in the welterweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Oliveira-Valenzuela prediction and pick.

Michael Oliveira (8-0) enters Week 10 undefeated, surging off two first-round knockout wins in LFA with ruthless striking aggression and precise punching combinations. His last outings displayed powerful finishes and superior hand speed, separating himself from challengers in under a minute each bout. He brings his perfect record and explosive style as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Victor Valenzuela.​

Victor Valenzuela (12-3) comes into this Week 10 matchup, most recently defeating Bruce Whitehead via first-round KO/TKO while riding a 6-fight winning streak. Known for durable brawling and knockout power, Valenzuela seeks to continue his dominance as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Michael Oliveira.

Here are the UFC Contender Series Week 10 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Michael Oliveira-Victor Valenzuela Odds

Michael Oliveira: -200

Victor Valenzuela: +154

Why Michael Oliveira will win

Last Fight: (W) Aldo Pereira – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (7 KO/TKO)

Michael Oliveira’s perfect 8-0 record and first-round knockout streak make him the clear favorite entering Week 10 of the Contender Series. Oliveira’s explosive hand speed and pinpoint power have overwhelmed each recent opponent, allowing him to finish fights efficiently and avoid unnecessary risk.​

Against Valenzuela, Oliveira’s ability to maintain distance and launch crisp combinations will be vital. Valenzuela’s durability is well-known, but Oliveira’s refined boxing and powerful counters should help him prevent extended exchanges or drawn-out clinch battles.​

Oliveira also brings improved defensive grappling, demonstrated in his LFA wins, minimizing the odds of getting held down by Valenzuela’s top control. This blend of aggressive offense and competent takedown defense puts Oliveira in position to dictate tempo and land significant strikes through all three rounds.​

If Oliveira establishes his rhythm early, he can pressure Valenzuela into mistakes or force him to trade, where his knockout power gives him the edge. Look for Michael Oliveira to secure a decisive victory and remain undefeated as he enters his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Victor Valenzuela.

Why Victor Valenzuela will win

Last Fight: (W) Bruce Whitehead – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (6 KO/TKO/ 2 SUB)

Victor Valenzuela can upset Michael Oliveira at Week 10 of the Contender Series by exploiting his opponent's suspect defensive striking and limited ground game. Valenzuela's powerful body shots and heavy leg kicks will test Oliveira's durability, while his experience against higher-level competition gives him the edge when the fight gets chaotic.​​

Valenzuela has shown the ability to recover from adversity and push forward even when hurt, qualities that could frustrate Oliveira's knockout-hunting style. His two-five combination to the body has proven effective against aggressive strikers, and his takedown defense should keep the fight standing where he can land meaningful shots.​

While Oliveira relies heavily on first-round finishes, Valenzuela's durability and veteran savvy become more valuable as rounds progress. If Valenzuela can weather the early storm and force Oliveira into deeper waters, his conditioning and experience in longer fights give him a clear pathway to victory.​​

Valenzuela's ability to mix in clinch work and dirty boxing could disrupt Oliveira's rhythm and prevent him from finding his range. By making the fight ugly and physical, Victor Valenzuela can neutralize Oliveira's power advantage and grind out a decision victory as he enters his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Michael Oliveira.​​

Final Michael Oliveira-Victor Valenzuela Prediction & Pick

Michael Oliveira and Victor Valenzuela present a classic striker versus veteran matchup at Week 10 of the Contender Series. Oliveira's perfect 8-0 record with explosive first-round knockouts makes him the betting favorite, but Valenzuela's experience and durability could prove problematic if the fight extends beyond the opening frame.​​

Oliveira's path to victory relies on his lightning-fast combinations and knockout power, which have consistently overwhelmed regional competition. However, Valenzuela represents a significant step up in competition, having faced higher-level opponents throughout his 13-6-2 career and showing the ability to absorb punishment while staying competitive.​​

The key factor will be Oliveira's ability to maintain his finishing rate against a seasoned veteran. Valenzuela's body work and clinch game could disrupt Oliveira's rhythm, while his takedown defense should keep the fight standing where both men prefer to operate.​

If Oliveira can't secure an early finish, Valenzuela's experience in longer fights becomes a major asset. However, Oliveira's speed and power advantages are too significant to overlook, especially given his recent momentum and perfect finishing rate.

Final Michael Oliveira-Victor Valenzuela Prediction & Pick: Michael Oliveira (-200)