ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vancouver continues from Rogers Arena as we're set for another betting prediction and pick with this next bout taking place in the Middleweight (185) Division. Contender Series alum face off as Danny Barlow of Tennessee takes on Brazil's Djorden Santos. Check our UFC odds series for the Barlow-Santos prediction and pick.

Danny Barlow (9-1) has gone 2-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2024. He managed an viral knockout in his debut against Josh Quinlan, but most recently fell to Sam Patterson via knockout in the first round. He'll be looking to prove himself once again as the heavy favorite here. Barlow stands 6-foot-2 with a 79-inch reach

Djorden Santos (10-2) makes his second UFC appearance following an unsuccessful debut against Ozzy Diaz, falling via unanimous decision. The loss broke a five-fight winning streak prior to his UFC arrival, so he'll continue chasing that elusive first win in this one. Santos stands six feet tall with a 75.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver Odds: Danny Barlow-Djorden Santos Odds

Danny Barlow: -325

Djorden Santos: +260

Over 2.5 rounds: +120

Under 2.5 rounds: -154

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Danny Barlow Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Sam Patterson – TKO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

After two blazing fights to open his UFC run, Barlow tasted the first defeat of his pro career against Sam Patterson in March 2025. The first-round knockout was a humbling moment for the undefeated fighter, but Barlow is the type to learn from his mistakes and evolve with each passing fight. Expect to see the best version of him come Saturday night, both in the cage and on the scales as the more physically-gifted fighter.

Danny Barlow is very long for this weight class and uses his reach to gauge opponents' distance before loading up for his power shots. It's worth noting that his Barlow's last win came when he was heavy on the scales prior to the bout, so the hope is that he's able to lock-in his cut and training camp ahead of this fight. His cardio shouldn't be too much of an issue, but we can't imagine he wants to drag this fight out at all.

Article Continues Below

Barlow should have all the noticeable advantages on the feet so long he's able to keep the fight standing. Santos' is the much better grappler, but Barlow sports a perfect 100% takedown defense rate coming into this fight. Santos has been known to shoot for the single legs along the fence, but we should see Barlow confidently stuffing the attempts and working from range.

Why Djorden Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ozzy Diaz – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Djorden Santos lost a convincing decision to Ozzy Diaz during his UFC debut, clearly unable to shake the offense coming back from his opponent. Still, Santos stood his ground and made for an exciting fight, so he'll keep earning spots like this if he's able to put on a show for the fans. If he's able to catch Danny Barlow off-guard for even a second, it could be the opening Santos needs to flip the script in this bout.

Santos has a solid history of submission grappling, but his might truly comes from his ability to take a shot and keep responding with his own offense. His striking accuracy could use some work at 43% in his first appearance, but he's far more of a reactionary fighter and has more of a chance to catch Barlow with one of his counter shots.

Ultimately, Santos will have to remain light on his feet and in constant motion when working against the striking of Barlow. He'll be dealing with a small reach and height discrepancy, so the bulk of his damage will have to be done from inside the pocket and in-close. Don't sleep on the submission abilities of Santos if these two end up engaging on the ground.

Final Danny Barlow-Djorden Santos Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight as both men have bee known to finish bouts in the past, but they're both coming into this fight off losses and hungry for a win. Danny Barlow is the clear favorite here thanks to his physical size and ability to use his long frame in the striking. Djorden Santos is far less fluid of a striker, but can definitely make this an interesting fight if he's able to catch Barlow clean on the chin.

Barlow should be defensively cautious given his last defeat, but I don't expect him to be hesitant with his own striking. Given his ability to hurt opponents with the jab while keeping himself safe, Barlow should be much improved from an all-around striking standpoint this time around. We'll roll with him as the betting favorite to win inside the distance with a knockout finish.

Final Danny Barlow-Djorden Santos Prediction & Pick: Danny Barlow (-325); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-154)