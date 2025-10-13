ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10 continues with a fight between Marwan Rahiki and Ananias Mulumba in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Rahiki-Mulumba prediction and pick.

Marwan Rahiki (6-0) arrives undefeated, capping his run with a TKO win over Gabriel Schlupp and a guillotine submission against Semakadde Kakembo in recent outings. Rahiki's aggressive finishing and dominant top control have made him a rising featherweight threat as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Ananias Mulumba.

Ananias Mulumba (8-2) enters Week 10, off a rear-naked choke of Amer El Shanshory at UAE Warriors 59 and a TKO of Jackiel Ayana at AKO 6, showcasing pressure wrestling and ground-and-pound. He carries momentum as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Marwan Rahiki.

Here are the UFC Contender Series Week 10 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Marwan Rahiki-Ananias Mulumba Odds

Marwan Rahiki:

Ananias Mulumba:

Why Marwan Rahiki will win

Last Fight: (W) Gabriel Schlupp – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (5 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Marwan Rahiki's undefeated record and superior striking technique make him the favorite to win at Week 10 of the Contender Series. The Moroccan-Australian possesses diverse offensive weapons including sharp boxing combinations, heavy leg kicks, and devastating knees that have produced a 100% finish rate through six professional fights.​

Rahiki's kickboxing background as the former Oceania K1 Champion gives him significant technical advantages over Mulumba's more chaotic striking style. While Mulumba relies on volume and aggression, Rahiki's precise shot placement and clean combinations should allow him to pick apart his opponent's defensive lapses.​

The grappling exchanges favor Rahiki's defensive skills and scrambling ability over Mulumba's takedown attempts. Rahiki has shown excellent takedown defense by using throws to counter wrestling attempts, often ending up in dominant positions where his ground-and-pound becomes dangerous.​​

Mulumba's tendency to drop his hands while throwing volume creates openings for Rahiki's counter-striking, particularly his straight punches and knees. Rahiki's youth and athleticism should help him maintain pace throughout the fight, while his finishing instincts make him dangerous in any position as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Ananias Mulumba.​

Why Ananias Mulumba will win

Last Fight: (W) Amer El Shanshory – SUB R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Ananias Mulumba can secure victory at Week 10 of the Contender Series by leveraging his superior wrestling and pressure game against Rahiki's striking-heavy approach. Mulumba's experience against higher-level competition and proven ability to grind out tough wins gives him the edge in a potential war of attrition.​

Mulumba's relentless takedown attempts and clinch work could neutralize Rahiki's striking advantages, forcing the undefeated prospect into uncomfortable grappling exchanges. His recent rear-naked choke victory over Amer El Shanshory demonstrated improved submission skills that could exploit any defensive lapses from Rahiki.​​

The Congolese fighter's durability and cardio have been tested in longer fights, while Rahiki's perfect finishing record means he's never been pushed into deep waters. Mulumba's ability to absorb punishment and maintain pressure could break down Rahiki's defensive structure as rounds progress.​

Mulumba's aggressive pace and forward pressure may overwhelm Rahiki's counter-striking game, creating chaotic exchanges where experience trumps technique. If Mulumba can drag Rahiki into a grueling grappling battle and avoid early damage, his wrestling base and proven finishing ability make him a live underdog as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Marwan Rahiki.​

Final Marwan Rahiki-Ananias Mulumba Prediction & Pick

Marwan Rahiki and Ananias Mulumba clash in what promises to be an exciting featherweight showcase at Week 10 of the Contender Series. Rahiki's perfect 6-0 record with 100% finish rate makes him the betting favorite, but Mulumba's grappling pedigree and recent momentum could create problems for the undefeated striker.​

Rahiki's technical striking advantages are significant, with his K1 championship background providing precise combinations and devastating knees that have consistently found finishes. However, Mulumba's wrestling pressure and ability to drag opponents into uncomfortable positions could neutralize those striking weapons if he can secure early takedowns.​​

The key battle will be fought in the clinch and against the cage, where Mulumba's strength and grinding style clash with Rahiki's defensive scrambling and counter-wrestling. Rahiki has shown excellent takedown defense by turning wrestling attempts into throwing opportunities, but Mulumba's relentless pressure could eventually break through.​​

While Mulumba brings valuable experience and durability, Rahiki's youth, athleticism, and diverse finishing ability give him multiple paths to victory. His ability to hurt opponents on the feet or capitalize on scrambles makes him dangerous throughout the fight.

Marwan Rahiki wins by TKO in Round 2, using his superior striking to hurt Mulumba before capitalizing with ground strikes after a scramble.​

Final Marwan Rahiki-Ananias Mulumba Prediction & Pick: Marwan Rahiki (-238)