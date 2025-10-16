ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vancouver is reaching its apex as we bring you our betting prediction and pick for the Co-Main Event taking place in the Welterweight (170) Division. No. 15-ranked fan favorite Kevin Holland returns against Canada's own Mike Malott in what's sure to be an electric scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Holland-Malott prediction and pick.

Kevin Holland (28-14) has gone 15-11-0-1 under the UFC banner since 2018. Constantly active, Kevin Holland has gone 2-1 over his last three fights with both wins earning ‘Performance of the Night' honors. Now, he'll look to bounce back in hostile territory to defend his top-15 ranking. Holland stands 6-foot-3 with an 81-inch reach.

Mike Malott (12-2-1) has gone 5-1 since entering the UFC in 2022. A longtime coach for fellow fighters, he's made a big splash with his no-frills brawling style and ability to will out a win. He comes in riding back-to-back victories and is looking to treat the fans to another show here. Malott stands 6-foot-1 with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vancouver Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vancouver Odds: Kevin Holland-Mike Malott Odds

Kevin Holland: -102

Mike Malott: -118

Over 2.5 rounds: +135

Under 2.5 rounds: -175

Why Kevin Holland Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Daniel Rodriguez – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 13 KO/TKO, 10 SUB

After looking great in his last two victories over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque, Kevin Holland let up a tough decision against a very game Daniel Rodriguez during his last fight. Clearly, Rodriguez was landing with much more power and emphasis while Holland struggled to hurt his opponent towards the end. He'll need to remain consistent against another tough-nosed fighter in Malott on Saturday.

Still, in terms of pure martial arts ability, Kevin Holland is certainly the more versatile fighter with much more experience in the cage. Malott tends to be ultra-aggressive when engaging with opponents, so it could open the door for Holland to frustrate his opponent by making him miss or landing counters when he over-commits. Either way, Holland should have some trick up his sleeve during this one and we should see some unorthodox techniques per usual.

While Kevin Holland is skilled on the ground, Malott is a BJJ black belt and will make it difficult for Holland to find any real offense on the ground. Holland should stick to his typical touch-and-go striking while hoping that he can enter into his flow state and ride his Muay Thai to a comfortable decision.

Why Mike Malott Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Charles Radtke – TKO (punches, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Mike Malott will make another appearance in front of his home Canadian fans, fighting in Edmonton last November where he dominated Trevin Giles for three rounds. Holland will arguably be the toughest opponent Malott's faced since entering the UFC, so he'll need to show up as the best version of himself come Saturday. He's grown accustomed to the bright lights and fighting back in Canada should give him a huge motivational boost.

Mike Malott is extremely technical on the ground, as previously mentioned, but he's been making a concerted effort to improve his striking with each passing fight. He's much more willing to engage opponents in a brawl on the feet and given his flare for the dramatic, we could see him welcoming an all-out slug fest against a willing Kevin Holland.

Still, Malott has been known to get caught in the past and he'll have to be careful against an opportunistic finisher like Kevin Holland. At the same time, Malott is more concerned with giving the fans a great show, so don't be surprised if he throws caution to the wind and meets Holland in the center of the cage.

Final Kevin Holland-Mike Malott Prediction & Pick

This is an extremely fun bout in the Co-Main Event spot as both fighters are known for their ability to turn an MMA bout into an all-out scrap. Kevin Holland is certainly the better striker here and will welcome a kickboxing fight against a slower, stiffer striker in Malott. Holland is also skilled on the ground, but it's not likely that he'll be too keen on grappling with Malott early.

Mike Malott is the hometown favorite here and his support from the crowd will be palpable during this fight. His clearest path to victory may be having to withstand the constant pressure in what should be a back-and-forth fight for both sides.

Ultimately, we have to roll with Kevin Holland for our final prediction as he's simply the more well-rounded fighter. Which version of Holland shows up on Saturday is still to be determined, but this should be a fun scrap where Holland usually thrives if he's able to enter a flow state in his striking. Let's roll with him for the near-even money.

Final Kevin Holland-Mike Malott Prediction & Pick: Kevin Holland (-102)

