We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of College Basketball action as we head to the ACC for this next matchup. The SMU Mustangs (21-7, 12-5 ACC) will take on the Stanford Cardinal (18-10, 10-7 ACC) as both teams look to build upon recent wins. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a SMU-Stanford prediction and pick.

The SMU Mustangs last defeated California 81-77, rebounding from their previous loss to No. 18 Clemson. They've won seven of their last nine games and sit just four games back of first-place Duke in a tight ACC race. They'll need to win-out this season to have a chance, but anything is possible with a determined bunch like these Mustangs.

The Stanford Cardinal last beat Boston College 78-60, marking back-to-back wins for the fourth time this season. While they have yet to beat a ranked opponent this season, they own key wins over North Carolina and Virginia, looking to take down another winning team as the betting favorites at home.

Here are the SMU-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: SMU-Stanford Odds

SMU: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -104

Stanford: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How to Watch SMU vs. Stanford

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ACC Network

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The SMU Mustangs have looked better than in their most recent win over California, but guard Chuck Harris was able to lift them with a game-high 21 points to rebound from a recent loss. The Mustangs were up as many as 18 points on the road but later squandered their lead – with an offense that starts this fast on the road, they'll need to make sure they can sustain that scoring through the second half. They also totaled 18 turnovers as a team and won't be able to afford a similar result against a Stanford team that can quickly turn takeaways into points on the other end.

The Mustangs are very active along the perimeters with both their offensive and defensive efforts, often giving opposing teams trouble when trying to swing the ball around the arc. They rank second in the ACC in PPG behind Duke with 82.1, but lead the conference in rebounding with 39.7 per game. Stanford ranks ninth on the glass, so this could be a game in which the SMU bigs seal their teams fate if they're able to box out and come away with second-chance opportunities.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stanford Cardinal are off to a nice two-game winning streak following a 20-point performance from Maxime Raynaud against Cal and another game-high outburst of 23 against Boston College. At 7-foot-1, he poses a tough look for opposing defenses and the Cardinal will surely look to get him the ball inside early. He's also shooting an impressive 77.7% from the free-throw line, so don't be surprised if he goes at the SMU defense early and looks to cause some foul trouble. He scored 18 points in their previous meeting and will be looking to do the same in this one.

Raynaud shows flashes of his fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama with his smooth handles and ability to pass the ball efficiently. However, Stanford is 0-3 against SMU and has failed to cover the spread once during those games. They have a solid mark at home at 15-2 while going 10-7 ATS in those games, but they're also playing a much deeper team in SMU in a spot where they're trying to contend for the conference. It'll take an all-around effort, from the fans to their bench, if Stanford wants to come away with this win.

Final SMU-Stanford Prediction & Pick

The initial betting odds are a bit surprising in this one with giving Stanford the slight edge at home. They're certainly a good home team and cover the spread more often than not, but SMU took them down by a convincing 14 points during their first meeting. They can't afford to fall into another hole against this high-scoring opponent as it'll be tough for them to dig out late in the game.

For that reason, we have to back the SMU Mustangs with our final betting prediction and pick. They're far too skilled on the defensive end to not find answers for Raynaud while their offense should do enough to set a high scoring pace throughout both halves. Let's roll with SMU on the road.

Final SMU-Stanford Prediction & Pick: SMU ML (-104)