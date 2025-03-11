ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina desperately needs a win to keep their season alive, while Arkansas needs to keep winning to stay on the right side of the bubble. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Arkansas prediction and pick.

South Carolina is 12-19 but has lost three of its last four games. Their only notable wins came against Clemson, Texas, and Arkansas. However, they have had significant losses in Indiana, Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida twice, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Collin Murray-Boyles is the only person on this offense who can consistently score and they need him to be Superman against Arkansas.

Arkansas is 18-12 and has been red-hot recently, winning four of its last five games. It has notable wins against Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas twice, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State. It has also had massive losses in Baylor, Illinois, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Adou Thierro needs to have a monster game against the Bulldogs to stay safe off the bubble.

Here are the South Carolina-Arkansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: South Carolina-Arkansas Odds

South Carolina: +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +130

Arkansas: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Time: 1 pm ET/10 am PT

TV: SEC Network

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas's offense has been the most significant thing holding them back this season. They score 76.6 points per game, have a 46.7% field goal percentage, and a 33.4% three-point shooting percentage. This offense is in the top 80 of adjusted offenses in KenPom, with a 113 rating.

Four Razorbacks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Thiero being the best scorer on the team, averaging 15.6 points per game. Johnell Davis and DJ Wagner are next in scoring, averaging 11.1 points per game. The Razorbacks also average 14.5 assists per game and Wagner is the best passer on the team, averaging 3.5 per game.

The Razorbacks have playmakers and talent across their roster, but their offense has lacked consistency. They are playing better on offense, which has helped them get to the right side of the bubble, but South Carolina has the defense to give them issues on this side of the court.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina's offense has been awful this season and is the worst in the SEC. They score 69.8 points per game, have a 42.8% field goal percentage, and a 31.5% three-point shooting percentage. They are also awful on KenPom, with a 110.7 offensive rating of 104th in KenPom.

Two Gamecocks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Murray-Boyles being the best scorer on the roster, averaging 16.7 points per game. Jamarii Thomas is second in scoring with 13.1 points per game and leads the team in assists with three per game. This offense comes down to both of them, and after that, it's been a massive struggle, especially with the team only averaging 12.7 assists per game.

This offense has not played well this season, and they get a terrible matchup against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are catching fire at the right time and have one of the better defenses in the SEC. They have the advantage on this side of the court.

South Carolina's defense has been inconsistent but a better unit than their offense. They allow 71.4 points per game, 45.5% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc. KenPom still ranks the Gamecocks in the top 50. They have an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 99.2.

Down low, Murray-Boyles is the best player and dominates on offense and defense. He leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game, blocks with 1.4 per game, and steals with 1.5 per game. Only two other players are averaging at least one steal, but zero other Gamecocks are averaging at least one block.

The Gamecocks should be able to slow down Arkansas in Nashville. The Razorbacks' offense is playing better and has talent, but the Gamecocks hang their hat on defense and have the advantage on this side of the court.

Arkansas's defense has been tremendous; they are the best unit in this game. They allow 70.9 points per game, 41.9% from the field, and 31.8% from behind the arc. They are also highly ranked on KenPom, ranking 17th in adjusted defense with a 95.3 rating.

The frontcourt has been solid for the Razorbacks. Thiero is one of the best players on this team and has been great on defense and offense. He leads the team in rebounds with six and steals with 1.7 per game. Five total players also average at least one steal per game. Finally, three Razorbacks average at least one block per game, and Zvonimir Ivisic is the block leader, averaging 2.1 per game.

This defense has been their strength this season, and they should completely shut down a Gamecocks offense that has been awful all year.

Final South Carolina-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

The Gamecocks have had a giant struggle of a season this year. Arkansas is the better team in this game, and the Razorbacks should shut South Carolina down and win and cover their first round of the SEC Tournament game.

Final South Carolina-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -3.5 (-104)