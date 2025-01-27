ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-10, 0-7 SEC) visit the Georgia Bulldogs (14-6, 2-5 SEC) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Georgia prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the South Carolina-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Georgia Odds

South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Georgia: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is on a four-game losing streak heading into this matchup. They were 14-2 before starting this losing streak, so their true colors are starting to show. In their last four games, Georgia has been very bad on the offensive side of the court. They are scoring just 62.0 points per game during their four game losing streak. When a team scores that little in college basketball, it becomes very hard to win. With that said, if South Carolina can find a way to hold Georgia below their season average in scoring, and closer to how they have been playing the last four games, the Gamecock will be able to cover this spread.

South Carolina has just two players that average in the double digits for points. Collin Murray-Boyles leads the team with 15.1 points per game while Jamarii Thomas scores 12.8. Murray-Boyles is also averaging 9.1 rebounds per game, and Thomas leads the team in assists. These two players are the key players for the Gamecocks Tuesday night. If they can have a good game, South Carolina will be able to find a way to cover the spread.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has really struggled in conference play. They are on a seven-game losing streak because all of those games have been conference games. Now, the Gamecocks have played teams like Florida, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Auburn, but there is no changing the fact that they are 0-7 in the SEC. Conference play is a different animal, and it gets much harder when playing on the road. With Georgia being the home team in this matchup, you can expect South Carolina to struggle a little bit.

South Carolina is not the best scoring team. In their seven conference games, the Gamecocks have yet to score 70 points. The most they have scored in the seven games is just 69 points. In fact, the Gamecocks average 70.9 points per game, which is the lowest in the SEC. They also have the second-lowest field goal percentage, and third-lowest free throw percentage. The Bulldogs will be able to play physical and hold South Carolina to a low score Tuesday night.

Georgia is almost unbeatable at home this season. They have played 12 games this season, and they are 11-1 in those matchups. They have beaten Kentucky and Oklahoma at home this season. Their one loss was by two points against Auburn, which is a game they feel they should have won. If Georgia can continue to play well at home, they will cover this spread.

Final South Carolina-Georgia Prediction & Pick

It is never easy to win in the SEC, and both of these teams are finding that out the hard way. I do think Georgia will come out on top in this game, though. I will take Georgia to cover the spread.

Final South Carolina-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -8.5 (-110)