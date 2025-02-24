ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Missouri prediction and pick. Find out how to watch South Carolina Missouri.

The South Carolina Gamecocks finally gained their first SEC win of the college basketball season. They beat Texas in a blowout and put an end to their big bagel. The Gamecocks are the worst team in their conference, but as we have said before, it's less about South Carolina being bad and more about the SEC being so uncommonly strong, deep and tough. The SEC could put many as 13 teams into the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas and Vanderbilt scored huge bubble wins on Saturday to dramatically improve their odds of getting in. If either Oklahoma or Georgia can make the field in addition to Arkansas and Vandy, the SEC will get 13 teams. (It is unlikely that both Oklahoma and Georgia will both get in together to make a 14-team haul.)

Here are the South Carolina-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Missouri Odds

South Carolina: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +740

Missouri: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina vs Missouri

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Gamecocks put together a complete game on Saturday against bubble-hugging Texas. South Carolina jumped out to a big lead and kept the big lead the whole way against the Longhorns. It was a dominant display and not a narrow squeaker in which South Carolina played poorly but somehow scraped by in an ugly game. No, this was quality basketball and an authoritative performance from a team which was waiting for its breakout game. It finally happened, and now no one has to worry about going 0 for the season in the SEC. There's a lot of relief in that South Carolina locker room.

We also have to mention that South Carolina has been competitive in many of its SEC games. Yeah, some games have been blowouts, but several were decided by single-digit margins in which the Gamecocks were right there with a chance to win late. This team is very capable of staying within 13 points and thereby covering the spread. Missouri is a very good team, but the Tigers might be a little emotionally fatigued in late February and could try to cruise through this game rather than going all-out.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina winning on Saturday night was less about the Gamecocks being great and more about Texas laying an egg. That was a total clunker from the Longhorns, who did not show up and offered a lot of ammunition to UT basketball fans who do not want Rodney Terry to be retained as the Longhorns' head coach for the 2025-26 college basketball season. South Carolina has to go on the road to play a Missouri team which might get a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Dennis Gates has done a brilliant job at Missouri this season, and the Tigers have been playing consistently strong basketball in the best and deepest conference in the country. Missouri shoots the ball well and can pile up points. That plays into a belief the Tigers can win this game by 15 or more.

Final South Carolina-Missouri Prediction & Pick

South Carolina might actually relax in the sense that it might no longer play with supreme intensity. Missouri should gobble up the Gamecocks here. Take Mizzou.

Final South Carolina-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -13.5