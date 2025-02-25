ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Spurs-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Pelicans Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +118

New Orleans Pelicans: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, Gulf Coast Sports Network

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans are one of the worst scoring teams in the NBA. They put up just 110.5 points per game. Additionally, New Orleans has the seventh-lowest field goal percentage, 10th-lowest three-point percentage, and the sixth-lowest free throw percentage in the league. The Pelicans really struggle to score, and the Spurs have to take advantage of that. When San Antonio allows less than 115 points this season, they are 14-13. If they can keep New Orleans under that point total, San Antonio will be able to cover the spread.

The Pelicans allow the fifth-most points in the NBA this season. They also allow the third-highest field goal percentage, third-most threes made per game, and the eighth-highest three-point percentage. New Orleans has been very bad on the defensive end of the court, which is a big reason why they are not winning games. San Antonio has to find a way to put up some points in this one. They have won 20 of their 24 games when scoring at least 110 points this season, and that is what they will have to do Tuesday night. If they can reach that mark, the Spurs will be able to win this game on the road.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans is coming off a win over the Spurs. In the game, the Pelicans were able to hold the Spurs under 100 points. San Antonio shot just 33.0 percent from the field in the game, 29.4 percent from beyond the arc, and they were outrebounded by 23. New Orleans dominated in all parts of the game, and they have to find a way to do it again. The win could be a result of Victor Wembanyama's injury, and he is obviously out for the rest of the season. With him out, the Pelicans should be able to have another good defensive game against the Spurs, which will help them cover the spread.

New Orleans has scored 116 and 114 points in their two games against the Spurs. They do not have the best shooting percentage in those two games, but they are playing at a very fast pace. Along with that, the Pelicans are grabbing a lot of offensive rebounds against the Spurs, which is important when you have a low shooting percentage. New Orleans is generally healthy heading into this one, so they should be able to continue scoring. If they can have another good game on offense, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are coming off a road win against the Spurs, and I am expecting them to continue that momentum into Tuesday night. For that reason, I will take the Pelicans to cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -2.5 (-112)