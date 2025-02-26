ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs stay in the state of Texas to take on the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Spurs-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Rockets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Houston Rockets: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

San Antonio has actually played well against the Rockets this season. They did lose the last game by a large margin, but the first two games were a lot closer. In those first two games, the Spurs allowed 106 points in both matchups, and they were able to win one of those games. Against the Spurs this season, the Rockets have shot just 46.5 percent from the field, and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they have no rebounded the ball well, and they are not averaging a lot of assists in those three games. If the Spurs can continue to play strong defense against the Rockets, they will be able to cover the spread.

Victor Wembanyama is out for the season, but the Spurs have good talent. In eight games with the Spurs, De'Aaron Fox has averaged 21.0 points per game, while also averaging 7.2 assists. Fox has also collected 2.4 steals per game, so his defense has been solid. In those eight games, the Spurs are 3-6. That is not a great record, but Fox is clearly a good player. The Spurs will need him to have one of his best games if they are going to keep the game within 10 points. If Fox plays well, the Spurs will cover the spread.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Houston is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow just 109.0 points per game, which is the fifth-lowest in the NBA. Additionally, the Rockets keep teams under 46 percent shooting from the floor, and under 36 percent from beyond the arc. Along with that, Houston allows the fifth-fewest field goals made per game. They have to continue this defensive play against the Spurs Wednesday night. If they can have a good game on defense, the Rockets will win this game by double digit points.

The Rockets have to do some scoring in this game. They are not the best when it comes to offense, but they did put up 127 points in their last game against San Antonio. One thing the Rockets really excel is grabbing offensive rebounds. In fact, Houston leads the league in offensive rebounds. This allows them plenty of second chances on offense. Without Wemby, the Spurs ability to rebound has gone way down, and they will struggle to keep the Rockets off the offensive glass. If Houston can grab offensive rebounds and give themselves multiple chances to score, they will cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are the better team, and that is going to show in this game. The spread is large, but I think the Rockets have a great chance to cover it. I will take the Rockets to win this game, and cover the spread Wednesday night.

Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -9.5 (-110)