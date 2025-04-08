ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Spurs visit the Clippers on Tuesday in Los Angeles! These teams are headed in opposite directions, with the Spurs spiraling out of control while the Clippers have been red-hot. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Spurs are 32-6 but have lost seven of their last eight games. They grabbed De'Aaron Fox by the trade deadline, but he joined Victor Wembanyama and is injured for the rest of the season. Now that those two stars are out, this offense needs a boost from Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle. This would be a massive win against the red-hot Clippers at home if they can pull it off.

The Clippers are a talented team, and things are finally clicking. They have won six of their last seven games and four straight to get a 46-32 record. Norman Powell and James Harden are the best players on this team, but Kawhi Leonard has also been having a great year. This is a perfect game for the Clippers to keep their winning streak alive and stay hot against a Spurs team in a lot of trouble.

Here are the Spurs-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Clippers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +610

Los Angeles Clippers: -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Why the Spurs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs' offense has been mediocre at best this season but has also struggled with inconsistency. They are 17th in scoring with 113.9 points per game, 17th in field goal percentage at 46.4%, and 20th in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc.

Seven different Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance. With Wembanyama and Fox out, Vassell is the leading scorer for the Spurs, averaging 16.5 points per game, and Castle is just behind him with 14.5 points per game. Then, the best passer on the team is Chris Paul, averaging 7.6 assists per game.

The Spurs' offense improved with Fox's addition, but the unit has struggled without Wembanyama and Fox. Paul is key to running the offense, and both Vassell and Castle need to be able to score on this excellent defense for the Clippers on the road.

The Spurs have the pieces to play well on defense, but it has not worked out this season. They are 23rd in points allowed at 116.7 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage allowed at 47.4% from the field, and 19th in three-point percentage allowed at 36.4% from behind the arc.

Without Wembanayama, Jeremy Sochan is the rebounding leader, and Bismack Biyombo leads the team in blocks, with 6.5 and one per game, respectively. The loss of De'Aaron Fox hurts this defense a lot, especially on the perimeter. Five players average at least one steal, and Paul and Vassell are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.3 per game.

The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces have been inconsistent. Wembanyama and Fox's injuries also hurt. They might be able to play well against the Clippers and their struggling offense.

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have had a bumpy road this season on offense and have been inconsistent. They are 20th in scoring at 112.5 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 47.9%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 36.9%.

Six Clippers are averaging over double digits in scoring on this offense. Harden leads the team in scoring with 22.5 points per game. Powell is the second-leading scorer, averaging 22 points per game. Harden is also the best passer on the team, averaging 8.6 assists per game.

The Clippers also have depth on this offense because Leonard is still playing well, and Ivica Zubac has been a beast down low for Los Angeles. The Clippers should find ways to take advantage of this Spurs defense. Their offense has a lot of balance, which separates them, and they should take advantage at home.

The Clippers' defense has been one of the best in the NBA and is key to their hot streak. They are fourth in scoring defense, allowing 108 points per game; seventh in field goal defense, 45.9%; and seventh in three-point defense, 34.6%.

The Clippers' frontcourt has been dominant and a real difference-maker. Ivica Zubac leads the team with 12.5 rebounds per game, which is good for fourth place in the NBA. Zubac also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Then, their perimeter defense has been dominant and one of the best in the NBA. This perimeter defense has been better than their defense down low. Six players are averaging at least one steal, and Kris Dunn leads the team with 1.7 per game.

The Clippers' defense can completely shut down the Spurs because San Antonio is missing so much offensive production. This is a great matchup they can take advantage of.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Spurs have many issues entering this game, while the Clippers are red-hot. The Clippers should shut down San Antonio and extend their winning streak to five.

Final Spurs-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -12.5 (-115)