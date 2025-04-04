If this is it for Chris Paul, the San Antonio Spurs point guard has had an unbelievable career. Although NBA insider Brian Windhorst weighed in on Paul's future, the end might be near.

In an Andscape.com article by Marc Spears, the point guard seems to have no regrets about his career.

“I’m proud. Grateful, I don’t think about it too much,” Paul said about his career. “I always tell these guys on my team, ‘I couldn’t imagine being done at 25, I couldn’t imagine being done at 35.’

“I still can’t even imagine at some point being done. I’ve been in the league half of my life.”

Paul has been in the league for 20 seasons and continues to produce. While his statistics aren't what they once were, his impact transcends.

For instance, he has helped turn around every franchise he's been to. The Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Phoenix Suns are only a few of those examples.

Spurs' Chris Paul leaves behind an incredible career

One of the more key points of his career has been his consistency. Once again, Paul played for 20 seasons but always found a way to improve his game.

His teammates have been All-NBA caliber players thanks to him. Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Devin Booker, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been recipients of Paul's IQ.

Although he's shared that basketball acumen with his teammates, he wants to give it somewhere else too. His family

“My love for the game is even higher now. My son hoops. My daughter hoops. And I think the most challenging thing now is I love giving back to teammates, the team, giving them the little nuances that I know.

“I want to give some of that knowledge to my kids, too. I’m just figuring it out, seeing what that looks like.”

Many have suggested that if Paul decides to retire, he should be a basketball coach. From an outsider's perspective, it would make sense. He's arguably one of the smartest players to play the game. Paul knows the intricate rules that some aren't aware of.

At the end of the day though, the Spurs point guard has an important decision to make. At this point, there might be nothing else to prove.

Even without an NBA championship, his impact transcends that. Paul can establish a winning culture, and elevate teams within moments of being there.

As the offseason looms and the Spurs are out of the playoff race, a decision might come sooner rather than later.