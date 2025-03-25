ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Pistons prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs (31-39) visit the Detroit Pistons (40-32) on Tuesday in a clash of teams with contrasting trajectories. The Spurs are riding a three-game win streak despite missing key players like Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, relying on contributions from Jeremy Sochan and Stephon Castle. However, their 11-22 road record is a concern. Detroit, led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, boasts a solid home record (19-16) and averages 115.3 points per game. With playoff aspirations in sight, the Pistons’ rebounding edge and balanced offense make them favorites. Expect a competitive game as both teams fight to maintain momentum.

Here are the Spurs-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Pistons Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Detroit Pistons: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs, riding a three-game win streak, head into Detroit with momentum on their side. Despite their 11-22 away record, the Spurs have historically performed well against the Pistons, boasting a 15-5 straight-up record in their last 20 matchups. This historical success, combined with their recent form, suggests that the Spurs could potentially cover the spread or even secure a win. Victor Wembanyama's absence due to injury might be a concern, but the Spurs have shown resilience in his absence, with players like Jeremy Sochan stepping up to fill the void. Additionally, the Spurs' ability to adapt and find scoring from various contributors could pose challenges for the Pistons' defense.

The Pistons, while strong at home with a 19-16 record, face some injury concerns of their own, including Jaden Ivey being out and Tim Hardaway Jr. being questionable. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren will undoubtedly be key figures for Detroit, but the Spurs' recent defensive improvements could limit their impact. The Spurs have been competitive in many games this season, often keeping the score close even in losses. Given their historical dominance over the Pistons and their current form, the Spurs have a good chance of covering the spread. If they can maintain their defensive intensity and find consistent scoring, they might even pull off an upset win.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are primed to secure a victory and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, riding the momentum of their recent 136-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons' offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 115.0 points per game this season, which ranks 11th in the league. Their balanced attack, led by Cade Cunningham's stellar play (26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game in March), coupled with strong contributions from players like Ron Holland II and Jalen Duren, makes them a formidable opponent. The Pistons' bench has also been exceptional, as evidenced by their 66 bench points against the Pelicans, showcasing their depth and ability to maintain offensive pressure throughout the game.

Defensively, the Pistons have shown improvement, holding opponents to 112.9 points per game, ranking 14th in the league. This defensive prowess, combined with their rebounding edge (45.3 rebounds per game, 9th in the NBA), gives them a significant advantage over the Spurs. Furthermore, the Pistons have historically performed well against San Antonio, as demonstrated by their 125-110 victory earlier this season. With the Pistons fighting for playoff positioning, currently sitting just 1.5 games behind the 5th-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, they have every incentive to come out strong and dominate this matchup.

Final Spurs-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Detroit Pistons are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs in Tuesday's matchup at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit holds a strong 19-16 home record and ranks eighth in the league in rebounding, led by Jalen Duren’s 10.3 boards per game. Cade Cunningham’s playmaking (25.7 points, 9.2 assists per game) has been pivotal, and the Pistons’ balanced offense, averaging 115.3 points per game, should exploit San Antonio’s defensive lapses, as the Spurs allow 116.1 points per game.

The Spurs face significant challenges with key players Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox sidelined for the season. Although San Antonio is riding a three-game win streak, their 12-22 road record and reliance on Jeremy Sochan and Stephon Castle may not suffice against Detroit’s depth. The Pistons’ bench has been productive recently, contributing 66 points in their last outing against New Orleans. With Detroit fighting for playoff positioning and boasting superior form at home, they are likely to control the game and cover the spread

Detroit Pistons -8 (-110), Over 234 (-110)