ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Spring Training is coming up, and final rosters are beginning to take shape. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a St. Louis Cardinals over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 75.5 Wins: -120

Under 75.5 Wins: -104

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Cardinals did not make any additions this offseason. That means they have the same roster for the most part. Last season, the Cardinals were able to win 83 games, which put them in second place in the NL Central. The Cardinals had a very average offense in 2024, but they did not get any worse. St. Louis will need somebody to fill Paul Goldschmidt's shoes at first base, but they have the talent to do that. If they can get a little bit better in 2025, the Cardinals will be able to win some games.

One thing the Cardinals did really well last season was pitch late in games. St. Louis led the MLB in saves, which fell mainly on Ryan Helsley. Helsley appeared in 65 games, had a 2.04 ERA, a .210 oBA, and 49 saves. He is one of the best and most consistent closers in all of baseball. Cincinnati will need some other bullpen arms to step up, but having Helsley to close out those one or two-run games is going to be very important this year.

The young talent on the Cardinals is very exciting. Masyn Winn is one of the best young shortstops in baseball. In his first full season in the MLB, Winn slashed .267/ .314/.416 while hitting 15 home runs, driving in 57 runs, and scoring another 85. The rest of the Cardinals lineup is not too bad, either. If Winn and the rest of the hitters can have an average season, they will be able to hit the over.

Why You Should Bet the Under

As mentioned, the Cardinals did not make any moves this offseason. That is not a positive thing. St. Louis lost Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Andrew Kittredge, and Kenyan Middleton. Along with that, the Cardinals are shopping Nolan Arenado. Losing all of those players is going to be a huge hit to the team. Those are four solid pitchers and two leaders in the clubhouse at the plate. Without them, it will be hard for the Cardinals to get any momentum this season.

St. Louis has an aging team. Their hitters are pretty young, but their pitchers are getting older. The Cardinals will have seven pitchers that are at least 30 years old in 2025. Three of those pitchers are starters, and they will be 35, 37, and 33 during the season. It becomes much harder to pitch late into your career as the body takes a toll. With the chance that their pitchers struggle, the Cardinals will end up struggling as a team.

Final Cardinals Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals will almost always find a way to win. The bright side of their team is their hitters. They are young, and they are capable of playing some very good baseball. However, with them not making any moves, it makes it hard to believe that they can match their 2024 record. I think the Cardinals will be a team that struggles this year. I am going to take the under here.

Final Cardinals Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 75.5 wins (-104)