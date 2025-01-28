ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's a battle of two second-place teams in the Western Conference when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Tuesday night. The Stars are eight points behind the Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division, while the Golden Knights are just one point behind the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific. The Stars and Golden Knights battled in an epic seven-game series in last year's postseason, with the Stars coming out on top with a 2-1 Game 7 victory. The teams have split the season series in 2024-25, each securing a win on home ice. They played last Friday night with the Stars outlasting the Golden Knights for a 4-3 victory. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

Here are the Stars-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Golden Knights Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +105

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

How To Watch Stars vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Hulu, Sportsnet

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars aren't necessarily in second place because of their recent form but primarily because of the poor play from the Minnesota Wild. It has been hard for the rest of the division to keep up with the Jets, and the Stars won't do it if they keep up a .600 winning percentage pace. Dallas is 6-4 over their last ten games, but in their defense, it hasn't been an easy schedule. They have victories against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the surging Montreal Canadiens over that span and the win over the team they're playing in this game.

One advantage the Stars have in this game is the recent play of their goaltenders. Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith have a 3-2 record over their last five games but have a combined 2.40 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights relinquished their hold on the Pacific Division by losing seven of their last ten games. In their previous game, they rebounded with a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers but had lost six of eight before that result. Some of the losses have been an issue for the Golden Knights, as they've come against a couple of the league's worst teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders. However, a bounceback win over the Panthers might be the thing they need to get back on track.

Vegas will need one of their goaltenders to step up, as they were catalysts in the success at the beginning of the season. Adin Hill did that against Florida with a 33-save performance in the 4-1 win, which could set him up to get more playing time. The Knights' goaltenders combined for a 2-2-1 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage over their past five games.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The question in this game will be who is starting for the Golden Knights. Hill started the past two, a switch-up from the rotation he and Ilya Samsonov were doing all season. Vegas may not roll him out three games in a row, which could put Samsonov in the crosshairs. However, the Golden Knights got their swagger back against the Panthers and will get the job done again on Tuesday.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-125)